A multi-municipal waste collection pact is moving forward in northeast Adams County, despite a recent withdrawal from the arrangement.
Latimore Township supervisors and York Springs Borough Council both voted unanimously this week to proceed with a three-year service contract with Waste Management.
A third municipality, Huntington Township, advertised a special meeting for Wednesday, and the only action item on the agenda was consideration of the contract.
Refuse collection costs are expected to increase, about $26 more per quarter, but the jump was not attributed to Tyrone Township dropping out of the consortium.
“Overall, we’re pleased with the contract,” Latimore Township Supervisor Vice Chairman Larry Dost said Monday, during that board’s monthly business meeting.
“The contract we’re renewing is four years old,” said Dost. “It isn’t unreasonable for costs to go up.”
Only one bid was received, and the new contract goes into effect April 1.
Services will remain the same, with the addition of a pair of electronic recycling events in the region.
As part of the joint contract, waste collection will be $269.40 annually per customer, or about $67 per quarter.
Bi-weekly recycling is $19.65 per quarter, or $78.60 annually, although it is not required in Latimore Township because the municipality has a recycling center at its headquarters. Township residents can still sign up for the optional service.
Recycling service under the old contract is $18 per quarter, but initially started at nine dollars quarterly, said York Spring Borough Secretary Catherine Jonet. The price escalated as a result of processing charges per ton.
Collectively, trash and recycling services will cost York Springs residents about $29 per month. The community has a 97 percent recycling rate, according to Jonet.
Overall, the annual charge for waste service is rising about $108 annually, compared to what residents are currently paying.
“It’s the only bid we received out of all that went out,” York Spring Borough Council President Bob Megonnell said Tuesday during that panel’s monthly meeting. He said 12 requests-for-proposals were issued.
Dost pointed out that since the group of municipalities only received one bid, they were “obligated to accept it.”
Officials in both Latimore Township and York Springs believe Tyrone’s departure from the group impacted quarterly costs by about five dollars per customer.
The municipalities joined forces a few years ago to reduce costs.
“We wouldn’t get this type of contract if we didn’t group together,” said Dost.
New bids were solicited when Tyrone recently informed its three neighboring municipalities it intended to leave the joint arrangement. The three remaining participants were left scrambling, as the current contract expires March 31.
“Next time around, we should explore a 10 or 15 year arrangement, instead of going through this every four years,” said York Springs Councilman Doug Deibler.
Waste Management currently provides services to the consortium, although the original contract was awarded a few years ago to Advanced Disposal.
Subsequently, Waste Management purchased Advanced Disposal, and inherited the company’s equipment and facilities throughout the region, including an operations site in Shippensburg.
The changeover resulted in numerous issues, such as missed pick-ups. However, Latimore supervisors worked on the differences with Waste Management and are optimistic about the future.
“We have been promised that the issues will be fixed,” said Latimore Township Supervisor Chairman Daniel Worley, noting the hauler will be based out of Greencastle, instead of Shippensburg, where it was previously stationed. “There is going to be a big change.”
“They assured us we would see a difference,” said Dost.
While the new contract reflects the same services as the expiring deal, a new provision includes electronic recycling days in Huntington and Latimore townships.
The event in Huntington Township is scheduled for Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. to noon, and the event in Latimore is planned for Saturday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Residents of all three municipalities are welcome to participate. There is no fee.
The events are being held at respective township municipal complexes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.