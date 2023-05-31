Known for the past decade for Kona Ice of Adams County, Craig and Deborah Davis recently added a brew challenge – a mobile coffee truck.
Hot and cold, the New Oxford couple now offers a wide range of coffee, in addition to their flavored shaved ice.
Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, which came to the area in November, offers hot coffee, iced coffee, frappes, mochas, cappuccinos, lattes, iced coffee with espresso called nitro cold brew, as well as hot apple cider, hot chocolate, black tea, sweet tea, lemonade, and a nitro energy drink, according to Craig. Two new flavors, honey blueberry and vanilla horchata, also can be paired with any coffee, he said.
Craig said the two franchises, Kona Ice and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee, have the same owner, which gave them the opportunity to expand their offerings.
“We were the first Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee in Pennsylvania,” Craig said, adding that there is a second one in Greensburg, southeast of Pittsburgh.
The couple is in the process of getting a second mobile coffee truck in mid-September, he said.
Tired of his corporate job, Craig retired from a grocery store chain after working for nearly four decades. He worked and grew the Kona Ice business before retiring.
“The reason I did it was because I wanted to get out of corporate America,” he said.
At the time, Kona Ice of Adams County was the seventh franchise in Pennsylvania, which has now grown to 19 in the state.
This year, the couple has marked a decade in the business, according to Craig.
Kona Ice has 87 different flavors ranging from Tiger’s Blood to Pina Colada with Kona’s shaved ice as well as Hershey ice cream novelties like ice cream sandwiches, eclairs, and P.Nutty cones. They also have sugar-free and dye-free options.
In mid-June, the couple plans to open a storefront at 2825 Carlisle Pike in New Oxford, with hours, Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 8 p.m. In addition to flavored Kona Ice, they will have Hershey hand-dipped ice cream and soft Revonah Pretzels.
“It gives another alternative if customers can’t find the trucks in their neighborhood,” Craig said. “There is a place to go to get our quality products.”
The couple also plans to get a third Kona Ice truck in mid-June, they said.
Fundraising is a key part of Kona’s business model, and the couple welcomes profit-split events where they share a certain portion of their sales with a nonprofit, charity, or organization sponsor, Craig said.
“It’s been a pleasure to do all the fundraising and give back to the community,” Craig said.
Kona Ice of Adams County has been to 38 different school districts as well as assisted with employee appreciation events annually at Utz, Packaging Corporation of America, Campbell Snacks, Elsner Engineering, Schindler Elevator, and other businesses in York County, according to Craig.
They also bring the truck to special events like the New Oxford Flea Market, the Snacktown Street Fair in mid-July in Hanover, and the South Mountain Fair at the end of July, he said.
Throughout the week, the truck stops in neighborhoods in Littlestown, McSherrystown, Arendstville, New Oxford, Hanover, and Spring Grove.
To see where the local trucks are headed, follow “Kona Ice of Adams County” on Facebook. The couple is currently hiring additional employees to join the team this year. For more information or to have Kona or Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee at your event, call 717-451-4996 or email cdavis@kona-ice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.