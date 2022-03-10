When it comes to the cost of renting an apartment in the Adams County area, finding one is not easy, especially one that is affordable.
Jennifer Eckerson, compliance/communications administrator for the Adams County Housing Authority (ACHA), said the most recent rent increase, which applied to subsidized housing at Gettysburg Interfaith Gardens and McSherrystown Interfaith Village, was 2 percent, well below current inflation rates.
Kyle Whitlow, property manager for Curt Grim Rental Properties, oversees roughly 135 rentals scattered across Arendtsville, Biglerville, Gettysburg and Littlestown. He described a person who came to him seeking a new place to live because his apartment building had been bought out, and a $700 per month lease had become $850, a 20 percent hike.
“We have been hearing from people driven out by rising prices, especially those on set incomes. To them, $700 to $850 per month is a big deal,” he said.
Whitlow has noticed this trend especially in the last two years in the area, putting even more pressure on the limited stock of available affordable housing options.
The company for which Whitlow works has some units in the housing choice voucher program and some in the regular unsubsidized market. Like most landlords, they raise rent annually.
“Last year our rents went up 2.5 percent,” he said.
Renters may feel some current inflation in utilities also, he said, noting “most of our tenants pay for their own electricity and gas.”
Megan Shreve, executive director of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP), said “housing is a crisis already” apart from pandemic and new inflation factors.
“It is nearly impossible to find affordable housing in Adams County” which is forcing her agency to place clients in Hanover and York “and even then it can be difficult,” said Shreve.
Eckerson said her three housing authority agencies work together to administer multiple types of subsidized housing across the county. ACHA works alongside what was known as Interfaith Housing Authority, now called Pennsylvania Interfaith Community Programs Inc. (PICPI), and Turning Point Interfaith Mission. Together, they help “more than 800 people in Adams county” she said.
The programs help seniors and families, reflect varying types of housing, and subsidies with differing payment standards. She also said more people should know “HUD (Housing and Urban Development) returns roughly $240,000 each month to Adams County in subsidies to landlords to make housing more affordable for residents.” According to ACHA’s housing presentation, in most programs the subsidies allow residents to only pay 30 percent of their income in rent.
Overall, a housing system with subsidies that evaluates all costs in an annual cycle protects renters from big fluctuations in the market and sudden dramatic rent hikes, she said.
“In the Housing Choice Voucher program, the utility allowance is used in the rent calculation, so if a family is paying most of the utilities, their portion of the rent will be smaller,” in effect evening out the overall rental costs, said Eckerson.
Residents of subsidized housing programs have an additional buffer against sudden rises in heating or other utility costs. Payment standards for rent “are evaluated annually for the housing voucher program and utility allowances are evaluated annually for all housing programs, which means that rising energy costs and utility bills lag behind current costs” for most of the housing units, said Eckerson.
An example of the lag time causing increased costs would be for residents in McSherrystown Interfaith Village, who are paying for natural gas this heating season. They will feel increased costs until their next annual utility allowance evaluation takes place, she said.
“This year’s utility allowance implemented in February went down a few dollars a month” because residents’ utility costs were lower than the previous year, she said.
In subsidized housing programs, multiple factors go into the calculation, and are tightly regulated by federal and state oversight. PICPI announced a rent increase for McSherrystown Interfaith Village Jan. 14. Rent was increased by $19 to a total of $865 for an efficiency unit, and by $21 per month for a total rent of $1,000 for a one-bedroom unit. The announcement also included a decrease in utility allowance by $3 and $6, respectively.
A separate announcement revealed an increase in the one-bedroom units of Gettysburg Interfaith Gardens to $987, an increase of $21, and a new utility allowance of $57, a decrease of $5. The new rates took effect 30 days after the notice. Most of the housing authority programs, including the housing choice voucher program do not allow increases before the first year’s lease is complete, she said.
An exception to that rule is that Interfaith Housing Programs utility allowances and rents are adjusted at the turn of the calendar year, regardless of the timing of the lease, she said.
These rental rates and utility allowances were approved Jan. 3, by the Pennsylvania Multi-Family Asset Managers, (PMAM) a third party agency located in Bethesda, Md. PMAM acts on behalf of the Pennsylvania Housing and Finance Agency, (PHFA) Harrisburg, and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Washington, D.C. These agencies combine utility allowance studies with fair market costs to set pricing, Eckerson said, “and are usually county based.” The one-page notice invites written comments from residents for the 30-day period and are hand delivered by housing authority staff to each apartment in Gettysburg Interfaith Gardens and McSherrystown Interfaith Village.
Some of the dramatic rental increases seen in some metropolitan areas, as recently reported in the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times, are not directly felt by Adams County residents in subsidized housing. But rent increases vary widely across the full market of rental housing in the county and may be getting even wider, said Whitlow.
It is the lack of enough housing, especially affordable housing that appears to be pushing local rates higher in the Gettysburg area. Eckerson said “a lot of our clients need walkable distances” to regular services and that “drives them to Gettysburg, which is pricier among options.”
“We are always trying to recruit more people into our housing choice voucher program,” said Eckerson, pointing to a fact sheet on the Housing Authorities website that dispels a list of negative myths about renting in partnership with the ACHA.
In answer to the question, how much affordable housing is needed in Adams County, she said “ideally, we would like to have 10 to 15 new households lease up with housing vouchers each month.”
