The Adams County Office for Aging is finally able to distribute Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks to qualifying senior citizens after logistical issues at the state level resulted in delays, according to an ACOA release.
“The Senior FMNP program is issued to senior citizens who meet certain income guidelines. The program grants senior citizens paper checks that they can spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables,” the release reads.
Households of one elderly person who makes $26,973 or two people who make $36,482 combined are eligible to receive Senior FMNP checks, according to the release.
No proof of income is required when signing up, but a photo ID with proof of residency within Adams County is required. Individuals must be 60 or older by Dec. 31, 2023, to qualify.
“While the delay of the program this year has presented challenges, the Senior FMNP program has also had some improvements made for 2023. This year, the value of Senior FMNP checks has increased from $24 last year to $50 in 2023 thanks to increased funding of the program,” the release reads.
Senior FMNP checks are available to be picked up at the Adams County Office for Aging at 318 W. Middle St., during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Additionally, qualifying seniors are also encouraged to attend the Adams County Farmers Market (ACFM) on Saturday, July 15 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Gettysburg Rec Park to receive their FMNP checks and begin spending right away, if they wish.
Staff from the Adams County Office for Aging will be on-site at the farmers’ market and hope to distribute as many checks as possible to the community.
“We are always excited to be at the market and help distribute checks,” said Linda Thompson, community services director for Adams County Office for Aging. “The past several years we have received more checks from the state than we’ve been able to give away. Partnering with the farmers market helps us get as many FMNP checks out as possible. We want people to spend them.”
Senior citizens who spend their checks at the rec park market will be able to double their value thanks to the market’s special tokens. Each check spent at ACFM will be matched dollar-for-dollar with $1 wooden tokens.
“While there are many farm markets in Adams County that will accept FMNP checks, the Adams County Farmers Market is the only location in the county that will double their value. Shoppers using Senior FMNP checks are encouraged to talk to ACFM staff for more information,” the release reads.
The market’s FMNP doubling program has been made possible by a partnership with Healthy Adams County and will be available for all FMNP checks spent at the market throughout the year.
“This is a great program for the community,” said Reza Djalal, market manager for ACFM. “It is a vital source of income for local farmers and a vital source of healthy foods for senior citizens. We encourage all eligible seniors to sign up for this program, it’s basically free money.”
For more information, call 717-334-9296 or 1-800-548-3240 or visit www.acofa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.