The Adams County Office for Aging is finally able to distribute Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) checks to qualifying senior citizens after logistical issues at the state level resulted in delays, according to an ACOA release.

“The Senior FMNP program is issued to senior citizens who meet certain income guidelines. The program grants senior citizens paper checks that they can spend on locally grown fruits and vegetables,” the release reads.

