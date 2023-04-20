The Mercy House in Gettysburg is on the cusp of once again providing services to people in need of help with addiction and mental health problems.
Adams County commissioners approved agreements Wednesday with TNH Sober Living LLC, also known as the Nicholas House, to locate its services at the county’s 45 W. High St. property.
“We saw how invested the county and commissioners were to keep Mercy House alive,” said Ben McCoy, managing partner at TNH Sober Living. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring our services into Adams County.”
TNH Sober Living, which has locations in York and Lancaster, will start moving into Mercy House on May 1. The organization is pursuing licensure and hopes to be fully operational in a couple of months, McCoy said.
Commissioners approved a commercial property lease agreement for a five-year term with TNH Sober Living since the county owns the West High Street property. TNH Sober Living must pay $2,000 per month, which will be effective May 1, officials said.
Founded in 2016 by a group in long-term recovery, TNH Sober Living has been “committed to providing fresh, useful, mission-driven support services to individuals and communities impacted by addiction and mental health disorders,” according to its website.
An agreement between the agency and county outlined addiction recovery and mental health services to be provided by TNH Sober Living, including medication assisted treatment (MAT) and substance use disorder recovery services.
“We want people to come and talk to certified recovery specialists,” McCoy said. “Our team is committed to providing services.”
Along with direct drug and alcohol recovery services, McCoy emphasized the importance of gaining life skills back and providing a transition for people to live at Mercy House.
In December, the Recovery Advocacy Service Empowerment (RASE) Project ended its services at the Mercy House Recovery Center in Gettysburg. Operated by the RASE Project, the center was created to provide support to those in need of addiction services.
Due to the financial impact on the community nonprofit, the RASE Project notified Adams County officials in early December it would discontinue its services at Mercy House, officials said.
“When the previous vendor was not going to make it, it was like a punch in the gut,” Commissioner Marty Qually said. “We wish you the best. You bring life back into the Mercy House, and the community will respond.”
Just as the RASE Project offered residential services, TNH Sober Living will continue transitional housing for males at Mercy House, according to McCoy.
TNH Sober Living has plans to participate in a subsidy program that reduces the rent cost for those staying there, Qually said.
With other locations in York, Lancaster, Harrisburg, and Carlisle, Colin Suber of the RASE Project previously pointed out the other areas were “much bigger cities” than Gettysburg and “Adams County is a little bit behind the times for treatment of substance use.”
The RASE Project’s concern stemmed from the county’s substance use infrastructure not being as large here in comparison to other locations, according to Qually.
TNH Sober Living has “a different outlook,” Qually said. “They are going to network with the community and make services better.”
The former Mercy House was one of four church-owned parcels purchased by the county for $1.375 million years ago. The sale of Mercy House, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School and Xavier House occurred prior to the current board of commissioners.
