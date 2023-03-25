Beverly Boyd is seeking re-election as the Adams County prothonotary.
Beverly Boyd is seeking re-election as the Adams County prothonotary.
Boyd, a Republican, has 15 years of experience in the prothonotary’s office, according to a release she issued.
The prothonotary’s office is responsible for filing and processing civil records for the court system as well as accepting passport applications on behalf of the United States Department of State.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to serve the residents of Adams County,” Boyd said, adding that she plans to continue moving the prothonotary’s office forward with an updated web-based software program that will include online court dockets, e-filing, PDF/A document format for archival purposes, and integrate with the sheriff and clerk of courts departments.
“The department went live with the base product on November 17, 2022, and we continue to work through the implementation process for each additional module. We are very thankful for the support and patience of the attorneys, title searchers and public as we work through the various steps of implementation and data validation,” Boyd said.
A few examples of the types of cases handled by the department are family court matters, including divorce, custody, protection from abuse, debt collections, mortgage foreclosures, ejectments, tax liens, judgments; civil suits, personal injury, malpractice, license suspension appeals, tax assessment appeals, land use appeals, and magisterial district justice appeals.
The office footprint has been redesigned and updated to safeguard the public records, improve employee workspace with needed desk space for hardware, and provide health and security features as COVID turned the world upside down, according to the release.
By implementing solid financial and reporting practices, state and county audits are clean. All documents and orders are processed in a timely fashion and proofread for accuracy and capturing statistical data. Staff are cross-trained, courteous, professional and work on digitizing older records, as time permits, the release reads.
Boyd said she is “very proud of a wonderful team of county colleagues who work very hard in a unified manner to do the best we can for the people we serve.”
Boyd is a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Prothonotaries and Clerk of Courts. She served on its auditing and nominating committees. She remains active on the county’s Records Improvement Committee, serving as chairperson as well as the county’s safety committee, according to the release.
Boyd resides in Union Township with her husband, Tracy.
