A new butterfly garden has taken root at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville thanks to the work of 85 campers from a six-week summer learning program and community partnerships.

All of the campers from the Center for Youth and Community C21 Summer Learning Program contributed in some way to the garden, whether it was digging holes or laying mulch, among other tasks, according to organizers.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.