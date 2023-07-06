A new butterfly garden has taken root at Oakside Community Park in Biglerville thanks to the work of 85 campers from a six-week summer learning program and community partnerships.
All of the campers from the Center for Youth and Community C21 Summer Learning Program contributed in some way to the garden, whether it was digging holes or laying mulch, among other tasks, according to organizers.
With the goal of teaching campers how to garden and about butterflies, the idea to build a butterfly garden bloomed from Kim Hannon, C21 program director, and some of the children, according to Sami Slusser, associate director of the Center for Youth and Community Development.
“It teaches the kids about service learning and the impact on the community,” Slusser said. “It was an engaging and hands-on project.”
Campers Fox Makar, Emina Smith-Tyler, and Maddie Wantz said they all plan to return to the garden in the future and show their family the fruits of their labor.
Smith-Tyler, a rising third grader in the Upper Adams School District, said her group helped plant the butterfly bushes.
“My favorite part is we all worked as a team and how it looks all together now,” Smith-Tyler said.
Makar said he helped with planting the flowers, while Wantz enjoyed the landscaping aspect of the garden.
“I like all the rocks around and the flowers. It just looks very nice,” said Makar, a rising first grader at Conewago Valley School District.
The best part for Wantz, who will be a fifth grader at Fairfield Area School District, was planting the lavender last week.
All three campers have learned gardening entails more work than they initially thought.
“It is difficult to put everything in the right place and not mess up by using too much water or too much dirt,” Makar said.
For the garden, Hannon said campers helped with removing tree roots and rocks, digging holes, putting plants in the ground, laying mulch, and keeping it watered.
Camper Trenton Charlesworth and his grandfather Rich Kirkwood worked up the dirt with a rototiller to make it easier to pull up the weeds, said Hannon.
The camp Oakside Community Park opened June 12 and runs to July 27, without any sessions during the Fourth of July week.
Organizers were able to partner with the park and the Upper Adams Jaycees on the garden.
“I am totally delighted,” said Pat Junkins, chair of the board of Oakside Community Park. “I think it brings another visual element to the walking trail. We worked together on what we agreed as a beautiful spot for the butterfly garden.”
The new garden is located between the maintenance building and the ballfields near the walking trail.
Zachary Zirk, chairman of the board of the Upper Adams Jaycees, said he was happy to see the program was built on curriculum, since he is a teacher.
“This whole park is a community park,” Zirk said. “I just love that we put money toward a project on an ongoing basis. Instead, it is coming back to our community. It was done by kids in the community. That was amazing to me.”
The Upper Adams Jaycees allocated $1,000 for the project, said Zirk.
“We could not have done it without them,” Slusser said.
Slusser said they still plan some additions for the garden, such as milkweed because that attracts butterflies and bees, as well as bee baths.
“Bee baths are raised up bowls, so they can dip in and not drown,” Slusser said.
