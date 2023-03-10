No injuries resulted from a kitchen fire Thursday at 1402 Old Harrisburg Road, said Gettysburg Fire Department Public Information Officer Russell McCutcheon.
The cooking fire caused “moderate” damage and was “the result of grease on the stove,” McCutcheon said at the scene, which was about two miles north of Gettysburg.
Authorities were dispatched to the Straban Township residence at 5:48 p.m., according to the Adams County 911 Live Incident Status webpage. Radio traffic indicated personnel were clearing the scene about an hour later.
“We were able to contain the fire to the kitchen,” but smoke spread through the house, McCutcheon said. Firefighters used fans to remove smoke.
Occupants of the home were able to exit safely, but it remained to be determined whether they would be displaced from the residence, McCutcheon said.
Emergency personnel at the scene across the road from Charmed Circle Drive totaled 31 and a dozen emergency vehicles were present, he said.
Fire police closed Old Harrisburg Road in the vicinity of the blaze.
Agencies dispatched included the Gettysburg, Heidlersburg, United, Biglerville, Bendersville, and Arendtsville fire companies and Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
