Home damaged
Buy Now

Moderate damage and no injuries resulted Thursday from a kitchen fire at 1402 Old Harrisburg Road, according to a Gettysburg Fire Department spokesperson. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

No injuries resulted from a kitchen fire Thursday at 1402 Old Harrisburg Road, said Gettysburg Fire Department Public Information Officer Russell McCutcheon.

The cooking fire caused “moderate” damage and was “the result of grease on the stove,” McCutcheon said at the scene, which was about two miles north of Gettysburg.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.