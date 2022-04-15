The Fairfield Area School District (FASD) Board had not received any applications for a vacancy on its panel as of Monday so plans to repost information in hopes of receiving applications.
The vacancy follows the resignation of former school board member and Pennsylvania School Board Association (PSBA) Legislative Chairperson Richard Phillip effective March 21.
Application submissions close April 22 and the process to follow includes beginning candidate interviews by April 25 as well as approving and appointing a new recommended board member to fill the position.
The board seat term runs until December 2023.
Anyone with interest in serving the school district community is encouraged to throw their hat into the ring. Application packets can be obtained both at the district office and its website, fairfieldpaschools.org.
In other business Monday, new district Business Manager Tim Stanton, who also acts as recording secretary, joined his first official school board meeting.
Stanton thanked the board for the opportunity to bring his experiences to the Fairfield community and serve the students.
Including being a former vice president of finance and administration at Wilson College and the current director of finance with the Lincoln Intermediate Unit, Stanton is also a knight of a different kind, having graduated from Franklin Area High School, of Venango County, whose mascot is the same as Fairfield's.
“I look forward to working with various individuals that are affiliated with the school district,” he said.
It was also noted, a donation of $100 was received from the Mansion House for the high school choir’s December performance.
The school board will next meet April 25 at 7 p.m.
