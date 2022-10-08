A man accused of sending the Gettysburg Times a false claim that anti-fascist activists planned to disrupt the 2017 Remembrance Day parade has been charged with planting a pipe bomb during a Civil War re-enactment in Virginia.

A federal grand jury in Charlottesville, Va. indicted Gerald Drake, 63, of Winchester, Va., according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

 

