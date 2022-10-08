A man accused of sending the Gettysburg Times a false claim that anti-fascist activists planned to disrupt the 2017 Remembrance Day parade has been charged with planting a pipe bomb during a Civil War re-enactment in Virginia.
A federal grand jury in Charlottesville, Va. indicted Gerald Drake, 63, of Winchester, Va., according to a release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Drake, arrested Thursday, is accused of “mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017,” according to the release.
Drake had participated as a re-enactor at Cedar Creek “until he was removed from his unit in 2014,” according to the release.
In mailings allegedly “sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville,” according to the release.
The letter and envelope received Nov. 6, 2017 by the Gettysburg Times “both bore Antifa motifs and warned that if the Gettysburg Remembrance Day Parade allowed confederate flags or confederate men and women to be in the parade, ‘we will disrupt the whole weekend,’ and ‘(w)e will also run over people with a couple of trucks and might have a shooter on the rooftop (or elsewhere) along the parade route.’”
After receiving the letter, the newspaper alerted police in Cumberland Township, where the Gettysburg Times’ office is located. Cumberland Police contacted their counterparts in Gettysburg because the parade was to occur in the borough. Federal, state and other local authorities joined in an investigation.
The newspaper did not publish information about the letter until Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. The delay “gave the police department time to look into the situation and the newspaper is still informing the public one week before the parade,” the newspaper indicated at the time.
The 61st annual Remembrance Day parade, which typically includes thousands of uniformed Civil War re-enactors, occurred without incident amid security measures unprecedented for the event. The event marks the anniversary of President Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, which he delivered during the Soldiers’ National Cemetery dedication on Nov. 19, 1863.
15 charges filed
The indictment, unsealed after Drake’s arrest Thursday, “charges him with fifteen criminal offenses including: mailing threatening communications, malicious use of explosives, possession of an unregistered destructive device, unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, use of explosives to commit a federal felony, and stalking,” according to the release.
A letter and envelope bearing Antifa symbols was received Sept. 23, 2017 at the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation (CCBF) visitor center, according to the release.
The letter allegedly claimed a planned re-enactment event “‘clearly celebrates the war to keep African-Americans in chains,’ and warned the reenactment organizers that if the event was not cancelled, the trouble they would inflict on Cedar Creek Battlefield would make the riots that took place in Charlottesville in August look like ‘a Sunday picnic,’” according to the release, which referred to the Unite the Right event.
The re-enactment event marking the 153rd anniversary of the Battle of Cedar Creek went forward Oct. 14, 2017 with increased security measures, according to the release.
That afternoon “as the battle was coming to an end, an unexploded pipe bomb was discovered in one of the merchant tents. The pipe bomb contained metal nuts, a mercury switch, a battery, ball bearings, black and red wires, powder, and other items. Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to investigate and seize the explosive device, which was later rendered safe by Virginia State Police. Due to its discovery, however, all remaining reenactment activities were cancelled, and individuals were evacuated from the area,” according to the release.
“Following this incident, Drake continued writing letters purporting to be sent by Antifa, including letters to the CCBF, its board members, an individual associated with Civil War reenactments, and news publications. During this same time frame, Drake continued to volunteer with the CCBF,” according to the release.
In 2018, one year after Drake allegedly planted the pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield, he sent another letter to the then-President of the CCBF as well as The Winchester Star, a local newspaper in Winchester, Virginia. In this letter, Drake warned organizers to “cancel this event or you will regret it!” and discussed the various ways in which a “suspicious package” could be smuggled into the event.
“On July 3, 2018, the annual Cedar Creek Battlefield reenactment was cancelled due to security concerns. In addition, the president of the CCBF resigned due to tensions caused by Drake’s threats,” according to the release.
Drake belonged to a re-enactment unit that participated in the annual reenactment at Cedar Creek Battlefield until he was removed from his unit in 2014. In later years, Drake volunteered with” the nonprofit CCBF, which is dedicated to the preservation of history related to the Cedar Creek Battlefield and which hosts an annual reenactment attended by merchants, reenactors, and visitors,” according to the release.
“This indictment and arrest mark the culmination of a nearly five-year investigation,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said, according to the release.
“Career federal prosecutors and federal agents steadfastly investigated and uncovered the identity of the individual who sought to terrorize innocent civilians in the Western District of Virginia. In the aftermath of the riots in Charlottesville, and at a time when people sought to heal, this defendant instead sought to sow political discontent and mayhem. From the local police who secured the scene, to the state police that diffused the bomb, and through to the federal agents who investigated the true identity of the perpetrator, this was truly a quintessential example of law enforcement partnership,” according to the release.
“The FBI is grateful no one was injured by this explosive device, and no physical harm came to the individuals being threatened. In our mission to protect the American people, law enforcement will continue to take threats to individuals and public places seriously and will hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said Stanley M. Meador, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Richmond Division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.