In commemoration of the carnival’s 60th anniversary, the Heidlersburg Fire Company’s annual event is jam-packed with free entertainment, including The Amish Outlaws and will feature apparatus from other departments on display next week.
From outside games to well-loved food choices, the annual carnival, located at 2720 Heidlersburg Road, opens Aug. 17 and runs through Aug. 20.
Known for its featured oyster platters and roast beef, the kitchen will open at 5 p.m. on Aug. 18 and 19, and 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to Galen Smith, president of the company. It will not be open the first night, Aug. 17, Smith said.
There is no entrance fee for the carnival, and the event will be held rain or shine, Smith said.
The fire company also has a full lineup of talented musicians set to perform, including Troy Engle and Southern Skies at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18; Dean Crawford and the Dunn’s River Band at 7 p.m. on Aug. 19; and The Amish Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, Smith said.
Four of the six members of The Amish Outlaws were born in Lancaster “and had a strict Amish upbringing,” according to the group’s website.
The group has a big following, even from people in other states, according to Smith.
“We’ve had people calling from New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland,” Smith said. “They are a very popular band. People usually have to pay to go to their concerts.”
As part of the 60th anniversary of the carnival, Smith said local fire departments in Adams County were invited to bring a piece of apparatus to display on the first night, Aug. 17.
“It (the carnival) is a major fundraiser for us,” Smith said. “It is a good way for people to meet their neighbors and support the fire company.”
The first-ever carnival, held in 1962, included entertainment from Don Reno and Red Smiley from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, according to officials, who noted how “members built a lean-to addition onto the school building” that served as the first kitchen for the event.
Smith said volunteerism is not the same as it was years ago.
“Hopefully, we can get more community members involved,” said Smith. “We hope to get more volunteers.”
The Heidlersburg Fire Company was chartered in 1962, and the company’s first formal meeting had 60 residents in attendance, officials said.
The fire company did skip a year of holding its annual carnival in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Smith.
“The pandemic hit us hard,” Smith said, adding that the fire company had to cancel multiple fundraisers and stopped door-to-door solicitation.
Smith said the fire company has pivoted to find other ways to fundraise, switching to mail-in solicitations and holding its first-ever comedy night at the station on Nov. 5.
