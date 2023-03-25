A man regained consciousness after suffering a medical emergency thanks to help from quick-thinking fellow guests at a recent Adams Electric Cooperative member engagement dinner.
The man’s recovery demonstrates the need for people to undergo CPR training, said Cathy Wallen, who delivered compressions to the man’s chest during the event Monday at the Gettysburg Wyndham hotel in Straban Township.
The incident “definitely proves, in any situation at any time, someone could need your help,” Wallen said.
“It was kind of surreal,” because “before I knew it, I was on the floor” beside the man, said Wallen, who has experience in hospice and oncology care. Hundreds of people attended the dinner, she said.
With her right away was former emergency medical technician Jennifer Stefanik, who held the man’s head and then used an automated external defibrillator (AED) that delivered a shock to the man’s heart after detecting one was appropriate, Wallen said.
“We both had the experience,” she said.
The man, who had fallen to the floor unconscious, was awake and speaking after the CPR and AED use, said Wallen. She said she received information later that the man had made a good recovery after being transported by ambulance personnel and receiving hospital care.
The AED was supplied by the hotel and prepared by Adams Electric employee Kevin Dehoff, said Wallen, who attended the event in her role as district manager for state Rep. Torren Ecker, R-193. Stefanik is a member of Adams Electric’s Credentials & Election Committee and a board member of the East Berlin Community Center, Wallen said.
Because of the incident, Wallen said she had already heard from people who said they now planned to take CPR training.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.