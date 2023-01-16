The McSherrystown Borough Council Planning and Zoning Committee is to meet Wednesday concerning the Eagle Rock residential development at Hanover Road (Pa. Route 116) and Centennial Road.
The committee is to convene at 6:30 p.m. at the borough hall, 338 Main St., said council President Dan Colgan, who made the announcement Wednesday during a council meeting.
Attorney Jeffrey Esch McCombie, representing Eagle Rock, attended a council meeting last month. He said then he brought copies of plans and believed the matter would be on the agenda.
Colgan said McCombie had been misinformed, and that the matter was under the jurisdiction of the committee. Its chair, council member William Smith, said a meeting would take place after the holidays.
“The developer wants sign off of their plans and has sued McSherrystown because in its words ‘they haven’t done so in the time specified by law.’ A very small portion of the planning document lies in the Borough,” Colgan posted Jan. 4 on his Daniel Colgan McSherrystown Borough Councilman Facebook page.
McCombie mentioned the time issue during the meeting last month.
“In my personal opinion McSherrystown is being held hostage by the unbridled and irresponsible development planning in Conewago Township,” according to Colgan’s post.
Eagle Rock would worsen “an already impossible situation of traffic in town regardless of any decision on the Eisenhower Drive Extension,” Colgan claimed in the post.
The post invited the public to “please come out and voice your position” and warned that street parking “is limited. Please plan appropriately. All access, including handicapped access is available through the front door of the building now. No rear access.”
“In lieu of a planning commission or planning department, the governing body may elect to assign the powers and duties conferred by this act upon a planning committee comprised of members appointed from the governing body,” according to the Pennsylvania Municipalities Planning Code.
• McSherrystown will no longer have its own organization for youth baseball, but will meld with the New Oxford group, council Recreation Committee Chair Joyce Murren said Wednesday. Only about 23 children from McSherrystown were involved last year, Colgan said. • The council meeting scheduled for Jan. 25 is canceled, Colgan said.
