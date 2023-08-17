A private investigator was hired to provide his expert testimony and services for a homicide trial set for October.
Adams County commissioners signed a professional services agreement last week with Dr. Daniel Benny, a Pennsylvania-licensed private investigator, to “provide expert witness services” for the Adams County Public Defender’s office at a cost up to $15,000.
The agreement calls for Benny to be paid an hourly rate of $250 and a daily rate of $2,500 for the day of his trial testimony, not to exceed $15,000 for the entirety of his services, according to the Aug. 10 meeting agenda.
County Administrator Steve Nevada said Benny has been “contracted as an expert witness” for Nicholas Nazario’s case, “which is scheduled for the October trial term.”
Nazario, 40, of Gettysburg, was charged with criminal homicide, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, carrying a firearm without a license, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, stemming from April 14, 2022, according to a court of common pleas docket.
Following a motions’ hearing on Aug. 21, Nazario, represented by Adams County Chief Public Defender Scott Harper, is due back in court for jury selection on Oct. 2, according to the docket.
Nazario is accused of killing Michael Deyton, 42, of the 600 block of Linden Avenue in Conewago Township, and then allegedly fleeing the scene and throwing the gun in Lake Marburg, according to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Detective Burnell Bevenour of the Conewago Township Police Department. The lake is in Codorus State Park east of Hanover.
Deyton, who called police to report he was shot, was pronounced dead at 6:44 p.m. April 14, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital, and results of an autopsy showed the cause of death to be “gunshot wounds to torso,” according to the York County coroner’s office. He was flown to the hospital for treatment, according to the affidavit.
Bevenour was dispatched at 4:37 p.m. and found Deyton “lying on the ground near the intersection of Linden Avenue and Maple Avenue,” according to the affidavit.
Deyton, unable to speak, “was armed with a handgun, which he put down, and which was later secured in a patrol vehicle,” according to the affidavit.
Bevenour noticed two wounds, placed a bandage on one, “and kept it there until EMS (emergency medical services) arrived,” according to the affidavit.
A neighbor found a bullet had passed through the window of her house while little girls, ages 3 and 5 at the time, were inside, neither of whom was struck, according to the affidavit. The neighbor told Bevenour she was in her garage when she heard gunshots and looked outside to allegedly see a red car parked in front of a black SUV near Deyton’s residence, and saw Deyton run toward the intersection as a male wearing black allegedly shot at him, according to the affidavit.
The woman claimed “the male dressed in black then got into the car and fled the scene,” according to the affidavit. The neighbor said “she then saw Michael Deyton lay on the ground and call 911,” according to the affidavit.
Another witness claimed “he had let his dog out and it started barking. He went to check on her and noticed two individuals standing in the driveway behind his house,” according to the affidavit.
The two “appeared to be arguing and one person was holding what appeared to be a phone in the other person’s face. He then saw his neighbor, Deyton, attempt to grab the phone and a physical altercation began. He then heard three to five gunshots as his neighbor ran out of the driveway towards the street,” the witness alleged, according to the affidavit
This man alleged the person with the gun went back to a car and left the scene, according to the affidavit.
Around 5:30 p.m. on April 14, West Manheim Township Police Department Patrolman First Class Justin Seibert reported he had found a vehicle and man matching the descriptions provided in an alert, according to the affidavit. The township is south of Hanover.
Seibert allegedly identified Nazario by his Pennsylvania driver’s license, according to the affidavit.
Bevenour met Seibert, who claimed Nazario “initially advised that he was not involved” in the shooting, but allegedly “then advised he shot Deyton in self-defense,” according to the affidavit.
Seibert claimed Nazario had three children with him in the car, and one allegedly said Nazario “had thrown a gun into Lake Marburg,” according to the affidavit.
Benny declined to comment Wednesday about his involvement with Nazario’s case.
According to Benny’s website, he offers “investigative services, court-qualified expert witness testimony on security matters, security consulting, security training, firearms training, armed personal protection, and technical surveillance countermeasures.”
Since 1981, Benny has worked with “private individuals, business, law firms, cultural properties, the entertainment industry, general aviation, the maritime industry, and governmental agencies,” the website reads.
