A private investigator was hired to provide his expert testimony and services for a homicide trial set for October.

Adams County commissioners signed a professional services agreement last week with Dr. Daniel Benny, a Pennsylvania-licensed private investigator, to “provide expert witness services” for the Adams County Public Defender’s office at a cost up to $15,000.

