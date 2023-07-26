The passion to be a firefighter is often ignited as a teenager.
The Seventh Annual Adams County Jr. Firefighter Academy, a week-long instructional camp for high school students ages 14 to 17 interested in firefighting, fuels that passion.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The passion to be a firefighter is often ignited as a teenager.
The Seventh Annual Adams County Jr. Firefighter Academy, a week-long instructional camp for high school students ages 14 to 17 interested in firefighting, fuels that passion.
Cadets arrived Sunday morning to stay the week at the Adams County Emergency Services Training Facility in Straban Township, just outside Gettysburg, where they will experience physical training, uniform inspection, classroom lectures, discussion and various team-building exercises.
They will graduate from the academy Saturday morning.
There are 28 cadets, 21 males and seven females, said Dave Martin, chief of the firefighter academy.
To participate in the academy, cadets must be junior members of a fire department.
“Some of them have never done anything with the fire service,” Martin said. “We’re teaching them the basics all the way up through.”
Part of the training included instruction on how to wear their fire gear and air packs, a breathing apparatus attached to a mask that allows firefighters to breath in smoky areas, said Martin.
“Some of them are struggling a little bit, because an air pack is a little different to put on your face,” he said.
After training during the day, the cadets are taken to a different fire department in Adams County each evening and fed dinner.
Cadets use the training tower, a three-story platform with rooms and stairs that simulate what it’s like to enter a burning building, including rooms that are built like a maze to simulate wreckage and debris, and artificial smoke.
Ethan Shank, 15, a junior member at Bendersville Fire Company, and Carter Fritzges, 14, a junior member of Hanover Fire and Rescue, both donned turnout gear and air packs and crawled their way through the simulated wreckage at the training tower.
“We crawled through an enclosed space, like a tunnel, and we had to crawl through cutouts,” Shank said.
“The first cutout we crawled through was a circle, and when we were just coming out we had to crawl through a triangle,” Fritzges added.
Although physically exerting, Shank said going through the simulation was worth it.
“It really puts wear and tear on your body, but it’s fun,” he said.
Both Shank and Fritzges fathers are firefighters, and they both hope to continue that tradition.
“My dad was a firefighter, and my brother was a firefighter also,” Fritzges said. “I’m just following in their footsteps.”
Aside from firefighting, Martin believes cadets learn core values by participating in the academy.
“Even if they don’t end up in the fire service, they learn teamwork and how to respect each other, do some training and learn about the fire service,” he said.
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.