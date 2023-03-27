Sen. Doug Mastriano

Mastriano

Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced more than $6.4 million in state grant funding has been awarded to projects in communities across the 33rd Senate District, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office.

“These grants provide funding for projects that improve our communities and enhance residents’ quality of life,” Mastriano said. “The grants provide funding for basic functions of government, like improving sewer systems, supporting our fire departments and purchasing vehicles for local police departments.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.