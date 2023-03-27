Sen. Doug Mastriano (R-33) announced more than $6.4 million in state grant funding has been awarded to projects in communities across the 33rd Senate District, according to a release from the Senate Republican Communications Office.
“These grants provide funding for projects that improve our communities and enhance residents’ quality of life,” Mastriano said. “The grants provide funding for basic functions of government, like improving sewer systems, supporting our fire departments and purchasing vehicles for local police departments.”
Four Adams County communities will benefit from five grants totaling more than $2.1million:
• Butler Township was awarded $250,000 for site preparation prior to the construction of a new municipal complex.
• Cumberland Township will receive more than $145,000 to purchase three police vehicles and $1 million to upgrade its sanitary sewer system.
• Littlestown Borough was awarded nearly $350,000 for a sanitary sewer and manhole project.
• Possum Valley Municipal Authority will receive $370,000 for the construction of a new reservoir in Menallen Township.
Franklin County communities will benefit from nine grants totaling more than $3.3 million: Bear Valley Franklin County Pennsylvania Joint Authority, awarded more than $230,000, construction of a waterline loop connection in Hamilton Township; Chambersburg Borough, $880,000 for Downtown Chambersburg Inc. to construct an outdoor amphitheater and greenspace; Franklin County, $25,000 for Maranatha Ministry Inc. for the Peer to Peer Housing Unit renovation;. $65,000 for Habitat of Humanity of Franklin County Inc., purchase of a construction truck; $580,000 for The Rescue Hose Company No. 1 of Greencastle, purchase of two ambulances; more than $85,000 for House of Hope to purchase vehicles; $50,000 to purchase a K-9 police vehicle for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department; Guildford Township, $375,000 for Marion Volunteer Fire Company to purchase a new ambulance; Mercersburg Water Authority, $335,000 for water system improvements; and Waynesboro Borough, $750,000 for Waynesboro Fire Department for the purchase of a new fire apparatus, according to the release.
“Funding for the projects is being provided through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) Local Share Account (LSA) program, which uses gaming revenue to support projects in the public interest across the commonwealth,” the release reads.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to administer the commonwealth’s economic stimulus packages.
The Pennsylvania Race Horse Development and Gaming Act of 2004 provides for the distribution of gaming revenue through the CFA and its LSA program.
Also midweek, Mastriano, along with others, co-introduced legislation to empower more parents to have an active role in oversight of what their children are taught.
Senate Bill 340 would require schools to post on a publicly accessible website an internet link or title from every textbook used, a course syllabus and the state academic standards for each instructional course offered, according to the release.
To ensure parents are aware of any changes throughout the school year, schools would be required to update this information no later than 30 days after any revision.
“Transparency is key to ensuring that all parents have a seat at the table and can make their voice heard on issues that impact their children,” Mastriano said. “Schools should be focused on teaching our children how to think, not what to think. I’ve heard from many parents who have no idea what is being taught until they see their children’s homework. This legislation ensures parents have the tools they need to be informed.”
Cosponsors of the legislation include Sens. Cris Dush (R-25), Judy Ward (R-30), Scott Hutchinson (R-21), David Argall (R-29), Pat Stefano (R-32), Michelle Brooks (R-50), Ryan Aument (R-36) and Chris Gebhard (R-48).
Senate Bill 340 has been referred to the Senate Education Committee for consideration.
