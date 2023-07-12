Imaginations ran free, inspiring elementary and middle school students this week during an invention program held by Gettysburg Area School District (GASD).
Rising eighth-graders Leif Andresen and Grayson Miller were excited to return a second time to the “Invention Project” program this week at the middle school after attending last year.
“It is better than sitting at home,” Miller said.
Andresen said she enjoys the amount of creativity they can have in their projects.
“They let you loose. There are no instructions, and you can work with a friend,” Andresen said. “I was really excited to come back this year.”
Using aluminum foil for a tent, the pair was part of a group that created the ultimate survival invention for a jungle with humid air. The tent provided shade, shelter, and protection, with a fan on the side to “intake the humid jungle air” as well as a blanket to collect water for hydration.
“The fan sucks inwards, so when the cloth is all wet, it drips into the bucket,” Miller said.
Andresen and Miller were among 30 students at the middle school section of the “Invention Project,” a nonprofit program of the National Inventors Hall of Fame, according to school officials.
The four-day camp’s goal is to provide “collaborative learning” and problem-solving based on creative solutions, in addition to following a business model with budgeting lessons, according to Scott Snyder, a sixth-grade teacher at the middle school.
“It encompasses a lot of science aspects of the world,” Snyder said, noting the focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).
Snyder said the best part has been seeing the students “of different levels and abilities work collaboratively on creating a prototype and presenting and working together to solve a problem.”
The program, meals, snacks, and transportation were provided free of cost to all students thanks to an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) grant through the American Rescue Plan, officials said.
“That is one of the nicest parts of the program,” Snyder said. “Parents don’t have to pay a dime for it.”
At the elementary level, rising third-grader Zoe Flores and rising fifth-grader Ryder Hernandez enjoyed thinking outside the box with their projects.
The program is called “Camp Invention” at the elementary level with approximately 105 students participating this summer, said Mandy McMaster, the camp coordinator, and a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary.
Elementary students have the opportunity to design a party hat, create a MimicBot, a mini skateboard, and make up their own start-up business through the program, according to McMaster.
Flores enjoyed the mini skateboard portion of the program.
“I like building and doing tricks with the mini skateboards,” she said.
The MimicBot repeats what people say and can walk and move, according to Flores.
“I’ve learned a lot so far,” Flores said.
Hernandez said the best part of the program was the pop-up business venture, where he and a friend are creating a car show.
“The goal is to get it up and running someday,” Hernandez said.
The car show will include older Chevy models, “classic cars, and big trucks,” said Hernandez.
Hernandez said they are planning to glue some Hot Wheels to cardboard as part of the project.
“It will be like an advertisement,” he said.
McMaster said she enjoys witnessing the students’ ideas come to life from simple sketches.
“I like walking in when they are in the middle of the activity and seeing how engaged they are,” McMaster said. “They really are using collaboration and problem-solving skills.”
