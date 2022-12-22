A McSherrystown Borough Council member was told he should ask questions privately instead of using them to “ambush” his colleagues during public meetings.
“I’m sick of coming in here every meeting and have you try to throw something up to throw shade on somebody or make yourself look good or whatever. Stop,” council member William Smith told Joe VonSas during the Dec. 14 council meeting.
Smith’s comment came after VonSas said he learned a recent hire did not have a commercial driver’s license. VonSas said he remembered other council members saying the employee did have such a license when he was hired.
VonSas’s memory was incorrect, Council President Dan Colgan claimed. Colgan said during the council’s Oct. 26 meeting that Charles Perry was “working towards his CDL.”
“Your question could have been answered ahead of time and you wouldn’t have had to try to grandstand in here,” Smith charged. “You don’t just throw stuff out there like this in the middle of a meeting.”
If raised beforehand, questions can be handled by borough Chief Operating Officer Michael Woods, directed to the council’s Personnel Committee, scheduled for discussion during an executive session, or placed on a council meeting agenda, Smith said.
“This could have been as simple as ‘Hey, Dan, I’d like to consider asking this question. I’d like to bring this up.’ I would’ve said very clearly ‘We can look into what your question is,’ but it does not have to be an ambush at a meeting,” he said.
On the other hand, a different approach to meetings is possible, according to PA NewsMedia Association Media Law Counsel Melissa Bevan Melewsky.
“It’s odd that an elected officials would be chastised for asking questions during a public meeting,” she wrote in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
“It’s a proper forum for the public to bring issues to elected officials’ attention; the same could be said for members of the council,” Melewsky wrote.
Woods asked VonSas how he heard about Perry’s CDL status.
Smith asked whether the information came from alleged “ex parte discussions with borough employees you shouldn’t be having.”
VonSas asked “Why is council not allowed to talk to borough employees?”
“Because they’re working,” Woods replied.
“By borough code, you’re not to have interaction with borough employees,” Colgan said, and “you have no authority, you have no purpose to discuss or to instruct at the very least a borough employee on anything at all.”
“I’m not instructing anyone,” VonSas said.
Colgan claimed employees “do not have the ability to think ‘This person cannot affect my job’” and “they should not be put in a position to worry about their answers to your question.”
Colgan commented further Tuesday in an email to the Gettysburg Times.
“As confirmed by the solicitor of the Borough, Mr. Justin George, while there is nothing that prohibits a council member from interacting with employees in their personal life, per section 22 of the McSherrystown Borough Code; it specifically sets out that all matters relating to employees and the administration of employees shall be done through the borough manager and in the specific case of McSherrystown Borough currently that would be in the person of the Chief Operating Officer,” Colgan wrote.
Melewsky said she was unaware of any statewide law barring council members from communicating with employees, “and such a provision would be counterintuitive in situations where elected officials need to understand how the borough functions.”
“The best source of information about how the borough functions is the people who run it and making it difficult to communicate with them about their expertise is not good public policy,” she wrote.
