Cumberland Township supervisors met their newest police officer Tuesday.
Police Chief Matt Trostel introduced Dakota Myers during the supervisors’ regular meeting.
Hiring Myers is “a pretty big milestone for us” because it returns the police department to its full authorized strength after retirements and resignations, Trostel said. There are now 11 full-timers and one part-timer, he said.
Though currently a cadet at the Harrisburg Area Community College police academy, Myers is an experienced police officer who worked for four years in Taneytown, Md., Trostel said.
Myers, a graduate of Gettysburg Area High School, also served for one year as a sheriff’s deputy in Adams County, Trostel said.
“He is a very qualified candidate,” Trostel told the supervisors.
Myers joined Cumberland’s force Jan. 9, and is working in the office as well as completing his studies of Pennsylvania law and regulations, Trostel said. His field training and transition to regular police duties will begin after he gains his certification in June, Trostel said.
Myers also holds a pilot’s license.
Also, it was the first regular meeting for new Township Manager David Blocher, whom the supervisors hired earlier this month during a special meeting.
Blocher succeeds Ben Thomas Jr., who retired at the at the end of 2022 after serving in the role for 12 years.
Blocher is also president of the Gettysburg Fire Department and has served on its executive board for more than 10 years. He has also been a member of the Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services board since the agency was founded.
He said he previously directed business development for a radiology firm, Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates in Lewisberry, and was a manager for business technology and managed services provider Stratix Systems in Reading.
