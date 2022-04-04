Residents in the Northwest Group of Adams County townships and boroughs were notified of a huge hike in trash collection fees as of April 1.
The quarterly fee in Arendtsville, Bendersville and Biglerville boroughs, and Butler, Franklin and Menallen townships jumped from $44.94 to $73.47 quarterly, according to paperwork sent to customers from Waste Connections earlier in the week. The jump represents an approximate 63 percent increase.
Lee Zimmerman, Waste Connections district manager, said prices have been static for three to four years since the last contract was for three years with an option to renew for one additional year, which most municipalities did.
The company took into account its costs, which have increased dramatically, and bid the least amount it could for the services requested for the new contract, he said.
“We were the lowest bidder,” said Zimmerman, noting the company lost Gettysburg this contract term.
Waste Management offered a lower up-front bid to Gettysburg, which the borough accepted, but it did not take into account the higher price for company-provided trash receptacles, he said.
For Waste Connections’ customers who use a company-furnished trash tote there will be an additional $15 quarterly fee, bringing the quarterly total to $88.47, according to the refuse collection company’s flyer.
Customers are not required to use the Waste Connections toters, said Zimmerman, noting they may purchase their own at home supply stores, or use other trash cans.
Waste Connections trucks are designed so one-person can drive the truck and collect the refuse, with only a single step down from the driver’s seat which is on what is normally considered the passenger side of a vehicle, he said. The company has gone to “side loader” trucks, where the toter is picked up and dumped into the top of the truck, rather than using trucks with two people hanging onto the back and tossing trash into a rear hopper, Zimmerman said. With this type of truck, no employee is required to get out on the side where traffic approaches from an opposing lane, he said.
“It’s much safe,” said Zimmerman, noting the company does still own one rear-hopper truck as a backup.
Under the new contact, each customer may put up to five 30-gallon cans of trash out weekly, according to the flyer. A per-bag fee of $6.50 is charged beyond that weekly limit.
Other services
Biweekly recycling pickup is included in the collection fee, as is semiannual “covered device” collection, both at no additional cost.
Per bag service is also available, according to the flyer. Twelve tags can be purchased for $20 (a cost of about $1.67 a bag for collection), but anyone who wants more than 12 tags is going to have to cough up $6.50 per bag thereafter. The 12-tag amount is for the life of the contract, said Zimmerman.
“That’s designed for people like my mother who may only generate one bag a month,” he said.
While the price jump for residents in Adams County municipalities who banded together to negotiate a collective rate might seem high, they are much better off than customers in Franklin County where municipalities don’t work together, Zimmerman said.
By various governmental bodies working together, there is a “substantial” savings, and it reduces the number of trucks traveling through neighborhoods weekly, he said.
In Franklin, where each household must seek out refuse collection on its own, Waste Connections customers pay $90 per quarter for trash service, with an additional $5 per month added if they want a trash tote provided, bringing it to “$105 all in” per quarter, Zimmerman said.
Also, in Franklin, it’s no uncommon for trash trucks from the several assorted refuse collections companies to be running the roads every day of the week, he said.
One bulky item is allowed each week, but arrangements must be made in advance, said Zimmerman. Bulky items include things such as mattresses, chairs, and sofas, items that can’t be hoisted by one person into the top of the truck.
“It it’s like a kitchen chair, then they (customers) don’t need to call. The driver can handle that,” he said.
Semi-annual covered device collection dates will be posted on the various municipalities’ websites, according to the release. Covered devices include computers, televisions, printers and keyboards, according to the flyer.
Collection schedules will remain the same as in previous years, according to the flyer. For 2022, there will be a one-day delay in pick up the weeks of Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day; only Thursday pick up will be delayed because of Thanksgiving; and there will be no delay in collections for Christmas and New Year’s because they fall on Sundays, according to the flyer.
Jay Johnson, president of the Arendtsville Borough Council, said the consortium of municipalities agreed to a three-year contract with Waste Connections following an open bidding process.
The municipalities banded together to negotiate collectively and gain more favorable rates, said Johnson.
Waste Management, the only other company to bid, came in slightly higher at $75.60 quarterly.
The Northwest Group members have contracted previously with Waste Connections and found the service satisfactory, unlike surrounding communities served by other companies.
“We’ve been satisfied with them in the past and look forward to working with them under the new contract,” Johnson said of his municipality.
Johnson acknowledged the increase will create hardship for some residents, but said the reality is there are fewer companies bidding and the haulers must be assured they can turn a profit for the three-year commitment.
