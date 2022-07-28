A recent $265,000 change order expanded the scope of the reroofing project at the Adams County Human Services building, raising the total cost of the proposal to $1.8 million.
Adams County commissioners approved the change order last week for D.A. Nolt Inc., based in New Jersey, to incorporate additional reinforcing and curb infills on the southern portion of the roof, “which was not included in the original scope of work,” according to the July 20 meeting agenda.
County Manager Steve Nevada said it is the most significant change order for the project to date.
The scope of the work started with the solar component and then looked at potential roof work, according to Nevada.
The county opted to have the whole roof incorporated into the proposal, which led to the significant increase, he said.
For the human services building reroofing project, the county received two bids, including D.A. Nolt Inc., with a $1,579,000 bid, and Mid-State Roofing and Coating Inc., with a $1,766,000 bid, according to July 14, 2021, meeting minutes. The difference of the bids was $187,000.
Commissioners awarded the approximately $1.6 million structural reinforcement and reroofing contract to D.A. Nolt Inc., at the July 28, 2021 meeting, and a month later, a lease with Kenyon Energy of Florida was approved to install a roof-mounted solar array atop the 525 Boyds School Road property.
The commissioners previously said the project is cost-neutral with a goal of “substantially reducing the building’s carbon footprint.”
In May, commissioners signed a letter of intent with Adams County Solar LLC, a special purpose entity incorporated in Delaware by Kenyon Energy LLC and OnSwitch Inc., created to manage the solar array to sit atop the roof of the human services building.
The county purchased the former Herff Jones facility in Cumberland Township for $2.2 million in 2015; it now serves as the human services building.
Following a $24,000 installation fee, the county will purchase energy for 9.25 cents per kWh, with a 2 percent annual escalator, for 25 years, according to the purchase power agreement. The project is estimated to be completed by December.
Also at the July 20 meeting, Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel signed the Adams Electric Cooperative application for operation of customer-owned generation, which seeks permission from the company for the interconnection of the roof-mounted solar array that will be installed on the human services building.
If the application is approved, the county agrees to abide by Adams Electric Cooperative’s operating policies, according to the meeting agenda.
