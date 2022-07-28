A recent $265,000 change order expanded the scope of the reroofing project at the Adams County Human Services building, raising the total cost of the proposal to $1.8 million.

Adams County commissioners approved the change order last week for D.A. Nolt Inc., based in New Jersey, to incorporate additional reinforcing and curb infills on the southern portion of the roof, “which was not included in the original scope of work,” according to the July 20 meeting agenda.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

