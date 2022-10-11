Makayla Keller was chosen the 2022 Pennsylvania Apple Queen during the Sunday, Oct. 9, National Apple Harvest Festival held at the South Mountain Fairgrounds, outside Arendtsville.
Keller, 16, the 68th apple queen, is the daughter of Brandon and Waverly Keller and a junior at Gettysburg Area High School.
Molly Heaton was selected as the first runner up, with Clarissa Prosser was chosen as the second runner up.
Heaton, the 16-year-old daughter of Charity and Andy Heaton, is also a junior in the Gettysburg Area School District. Prosser is the daughter of Stacey and Kevin Prosser. She is 16 years old and a junior at Bermudian Springs School District. Heaton and Prosser will serve as the Pennsylvania Apple Princesses.
While the contest culminated at the festival Sunday, there were preliminary steps the girls undertook before the actual contest.
A contestants’ tea is held allowing the contestants to meet each other, as well as receive the information the will need to know for contest and coronation day.
Each girl is to bake and take an apple dessert to the tea. The teen contestants then vote on which dessert is the best. This year Keller won the Best Baker award for her apple dapple cake, and was presented a gift in recognition of her culinary skills during the coronation.
During the actual contest, the contestants greeted festival-goers while the judges observed them; there was also a personal interview before the onstage competition.
Each girl was asked: Why they want to represent the fruit industry as their next apple queen; two apple-related questions; one current event question; and then all contestants are asked the same final question, which this year was: Why are apples important to you? They do not know what the questions will be beforehand.
When Keller was asked why she wanted to represent the fruit industry as its next apple queen she responded, ”I want to represent the apple industry to educate people of all ages about what makes Pennsylvania number four in the country for apple production. I would also like to share why it is so important to support PA agriculture by preserving our farmlands and supporting farmers.”
Her contest questions were: Fruit growing is a year around job, what do growers do when it is not harvest time; What is trickle irrigation; Do you think it is important to further your education after high school?; And the final question, Why are apples important to you?
Keller’s activities include, softball, basketball, Future Farmers of America chapter vice president, 4-H Teen Senate secretary, 4H Beef Club vice president, and Jr Rams basketball coach. Her hobbies include bow hunting, paddle boarding, canoeing, mentoring younger 4-H members, and 4-h camp counselor.
Her awards include National Honor Society Principal Award, Highest Academic Award, FFA Home and Community Development Award, FFA Greenhand Degree and 4-H Senior Reserve Champion. She plans to attend college and major in agricultural education.
After Keller was crowned, she addressed the audience saying she was excited to help educate people about the apple industry, and is appreciative of the opportunity.
