A church service and open house marked the 200th anniversary of Gettysburg United Methodist Church Saturday. The original home of the church is now the Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Hall at 53 Middle St.
Keeping to customs from days gone by, on Saturday men and women in period costumes entered the building through gender-specific doors to sit on opposite sides of the aisle.
The event was co-hosted by Historic Gettysburg-Adams County (HGAC) and the Gettysburg United Methodist Church (UMC). The building was built in 1822 as the site of the United Methodist Episcopal (UME) Church.
“We wanted to create a service to reflect that period,” said Pastor Rev. Rick Smith of the Gettysburg UMC, now located on High Street. He researched the United Methodist Church Book of Discipline from 1798 to create more authenticity.
“The theme of the sermon was holiness,” Smith said.
“The hymns were from that time, and we sang them acapella,” said Jean Green, current UMC historian, adding that there would have been no musical accompaniment in 1822.
Green explained that when the United Methodist Episcopal Church opened, it was the first to welcome African Americans, although they would have only been permitted to sit in the balcony. She estimated about 25 to 30 people attended the event.
Until the early 1870s, the UME church served the Gettysburg community. During the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, the site was converted into a hospital to attend to the wounded and dying soldiers. In the years after the war, church membership grew so the leadership decided it needed a larger structure and sought to sell the building. The new church, completed in 1874, was located just across the street, where it served the congregation until it burned in 1968. The current High Street United Methodist Church was completed in 1973.
The old church was purchased in 1880 by the G.A.R. for $600. It became the new home of Corporal Johnston H. Skelly Post No. 9. At Saturday’s open house, Patrick Dunigan, clad in a blue Civil War uniform, was on hand to describe what the purpose of the G.A.R. was and how it served the survivors of America’s civil conflict.
“It was like the American Legion, a place where survivors could reunite with comrades and share their experiences,” he said.
Dunigan is a member of the G.A.R. Grubb-Parker Post in New Jersey.
“Beginning in 1866, any Union Army soldier with an honorary discharge from the military, regardless of color, could join,” he said.
Pointing to an early 20th-century photograph of G.A.R. members, he added, “Most people see this and think of the original membership as old men, but most of the founding members were in their late teens and early 20s.”
The National G.A.R. was an active political and support group for veterans and a powerful lobby at the national level. During World War I, the Gettysburg Hall was used to house the coffins of those who died from the Spanish Flu. By 1930, the G.A.R membership had dwindled, and the six remaining veterans decided to turn the assets over to an auxiliary organization, the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW).
Because of declining membership in the ensuing years, the SUVCW could no longer maintain the building, and it fell into disrepair. It was purchased in 1988 by Historic Gettysburg-Adams County Inc. and restored. HGAC rebuilt walls and restored the balcony, keeping the original features and architectural structure intact. A second meeting place was added to the lower level.
The SUVCW still maintains a presence in the current hall, serving as a meeting place for Post 112, the Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, and the Ladies of the Grand Army of the Republic. SUVCW member Joshua McMillin of Carlisle said the organization was initially formed as a sort of reserve unit, like the current National Guard.
“Now, we are here to keep green the memories of the boys in blue who fought for our freedom,” he said, explaining the function of the current group whose membership is composed of Civil War veterans’ descendants. The meeting location also houses a collection of military and other memorabilia from that era.
Since 1988, the building has been the headquarters of HGAC, which supports barn preservation projects and youth initiatives, and provides an education speakers series and architectural salvage warehouse. The organization also conducts underground railroad tours. Each year it gives awards for house restoration and barn preservation. Currently, the HGAC plans to acquire and erect new historical markers at the sites of Civil War field hospitals in and around Gettysburg.
The G.A.R. Hall, as it’s now commonly known rather than for its original purpose as a church, continues to provide a meeting place and dining hall for local groups or catered community gatherings. Rental information can be obtained through Keith Schultz, HGAC president, at HistGettyAC@aol.com or by calling 717-334-5185.
