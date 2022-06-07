An Aspers resident hopes to pay it forward through a fundraiser that will benefit two Adams County families.
Lindsey Nell, along with family and friends, will hold a Chicken BBQ & Bake Sale Fundraiser on Saturday, June 18, at her parents’ farm, located at 271 Quaker Run Road, Biglerville.
Proceeds will be split between two local families to assist with living costs and medical expenses, Nell said.
“I really like helping people and feel everyone deserves to be blessed during difficult times,” said Nell.
The first family is a single father of three boys who was recently diagnosed with bone cancer and has a son in remission from leukemia. The wife in the second family was in a farming accident and will not be able to work until the fall, Nell said.
Nell is seeking a $15 donation per meal, and meals will be ready between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or until sold out. The meal includes half a barbecued chicken, macaroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and butter, bottled water, and a homemade baked good — a cookie or a whoopie pie, she said.
The goal is to sell 500 meals, said Nell, who noted they already have 300 preorders.
Nell recalled a time her family was in need when her twins were born in August 2020 during the pandemic. Her son spent time in the hospital in Hershey when he was diagnosed with a listeria blood infection. The community stepped up to help them during a tough time in their life, she said.
“We felt extremely blessed with how much our friends, family, and community pulled together to help us out in that difficult time,” Nell said. “From that moment, I knew any chance I had I wanted to give back to my community, so other families could feel the amazing blessing of love and support from our little hometown.”
Nell, who grew up in the rural community, said her parents always taught her to spread kindness to everyone and help without asking.
Her parents have always used the saying: “Give your shirt off your back to anyone in need.”
That is something Nell strives to live by every day.
This is not Nell’s first fundraiser. She held a bake sale fundraiser around Valentine’s Day 2021 for a friend who was in a farming accident the previous fall; they raised $10,000 for the family.
“I wouldn’t be able to make these fundraisers successful without my amazing family and friends who support any crazy idea I have,” Nell said. “They are always so willing to help me reach my goals, and I’m hoping the chicken barbecue fundraiser is a success, and we can continue it in the future.”
Donations can be paid via Venmo, PayPal, cash or checks. Nell is still accepting preorders and can be reached at 717-321-4906.
