After a bomb threat, all Upper Adams School District (UASD) buildings were evacuated Wednesday morning and students were sent home.
Numerous dogs trained to detect explosives searched the buildings, but nothing was found, Biglerville Police Chief Craig Hartley said.
The anonymous threat was “very vague” and was “not specific to a certain building,” he said.
After receiving a “threat on a document,” school administrators “notified police immediately and began dismissing all UASD students and adults from schools and campuses as a precautionary measure,” according to a school district release.
The district was set to “open on time and conduct school and school related activities as planned” today, Thursday, according to the release.
Hartley was notified of the threat about 10 a.m. and received an all-clear from the searchers about 3:45 p.m., he said.
Buildings were evacuated “fairly quickly,” he said.
Biglerville firefighters were on standby at their station, and fire police assisted with traffic control and prevented vehicles from entering school grounds, Hartley said.
Investigation was under way and could lead to serious criminal charges if the perpetrator is found, he said. The guilty person could be liable for significant costs related to the search, Hartley said.
He urged anyone with information about the threat to contact his department at 717-677-9101 or Adams County dispatchers at 717-334-8101 or 717-624-2101. Hartley also said he planned to speak with Adams County Crime Stoppers, which offers anonymity and potential rewards in many cases.
“Anonymous safety tips may be reported” to UASD via www.safe2saypa.org,” according to the release.
Two canine units were provided by Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Gettysburg, three by Pennsylvania Capitol Police, and one each by the U.S. Army at Carlisle, the Borough of Carlisle, and the Franklin, York, Dauphin, and Cumberland sheriffs’ offices, Hartley said. PSP coordinated the canine search, Hartley said. He expressed thanks to the many agencies that cooperated in the evacuation and search.
“The Upper Adams School District takes seriously any threat to student and staff safety and security and investigates each threat thoroughly. We are grateful to our local and state law enforcement officials for their guidance throughout today’s events. We ask that our UASD community continue to be vigilant when it comes to notifying our administration and staff about any potential threat to the safety of our school community,” according to the release.
“Out of an abundance of caution, the school district" dismissed school early Wednesday "to maintain student safety,” according to a message on the school district’s website.
Biglerville High School and Upper Adams Middle School students were to be dismissed Wednesday at 11 a.m., Upper Adams Intermediate School students at noon from the Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville, and Biglerville Elementary School students at noon from the Biglerville fire station, according to the website.
Among agencies dispatched beginning at 10:35 a.m. were the Biglerville, Heidlersburg, United, and Gettysburg fire companies, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
