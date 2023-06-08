Most Adams County municipalities imposed burn bans amid elevated wildfire danger.
Low humidity, “sustained winds,” and “abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions” combined to create an “elevated risk of wildfire spread,” according to the National Weather Service (NWS) at State College.
NWS issued a special weather statement for Adams and many other counties at 11:51 a.m. Wednesday.
“Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread rapidly,” according to the statement.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the following boroughs and townships issued bans: Berwick Township, 30 days; Biglerville; Bonneauville, 30 days; Butler Township, until further notice, including burn barrels; Carrol Valley; Cumberland Township, 30 days; Fairfield, until further notice, including personal fire pits; Franklin Township, until further notice; Germany Township; Gettysburg, until further notice, including outside fire pits; Hamilton Township, 30 days; Hamiltonban Township; Highland Township, until further notice; Latimore Township; Liberty Township, until further notice; Littlestown, 30 days or until conditions improve; Menallen Township, until further notice, including burn barrels; Oxford Township, 30 days; Tyrone Township, two weeks; York Springs, until further notice.
