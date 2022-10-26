A local Girl Scout created a coloring book for children to learn the “Values of Art” as part of her Gold Award project.
Molly Karom of East Berlin Area Girl Scout Troop 80114, has been involved in Girl Scouts for over a decade and knew she wanted to incorporate her passion for art into the project.
“I wanted to inspire a younger generation,” Karom said. “I made it in the eye of a child because when I was younger my inspiration for art came when I was little.”
Karom, a junior at Bermudian Springs High School, said she has completed the 80 hours required with 60 percent of it spent on creating the coloring book. She still needs to complete a presentation on the project before receiving the award, she said.
To earn a Girl Scout Gold Award, Scouts must focus on a community or world issue of their choice, conduct research, “think about the root cause” of the issue and combat it, and submit the project proposal to their Girl Scout council for approval, according to girlscouts.org. Following the project, the girls “reflect on the change you’ve created in your community,” inspiring “others to make a difference,” the website reads.
Karom said she believes the purpose of the Gold Award “is to help the community and challenge one’s leadership and creativity.”
“When children are introduced to art, even just a simple coloring book, their minds grow,” Karom said “They learn problem-solving abilities, the ability to express themselves, and more.”
Karom said she worked with Minuteman Press in Hanover to self-publish the book.
“This project taught me how books are made,” Karom said. “A lot of work goes into making a book.”
In the coloring book, Karom notes how “art can be many things,” including painting, music, dance, photography.
She includes one of the benefits of art with an illustration of a spa, pointing out how “it’s relaxing.”
Along with a drawing of a butterfly and flower, Karom writes, “art can make us relive memories and emotions – it’s super powerful.”
“Art connects us – no matter where we are from, what we look like, or what language we speak,” Karom writes in the book.
In the future, Karom said she hopes to go in a creative field such as marketing or advertising, which will allow her to combine art with the communications field.
Karom said there are many ways for people to enrich their lives with art, whether it’s talking to children about the subject or attending a local art fair to support community artisans.
“Art is very important to our lives,” Karom said. “It involves everything around us.”
