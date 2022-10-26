Molly Karom

Molly Karom created a coloring book for children as part of her Gold Award project with the East Berlin Area Girl Scouts, Troop 80114. (Submitted Photo)

A local Girl Scout created a coloring book for children to learn the “Values of Art” as part of her Gold Award project.

Molly Karom of East Berlin Area Girl Scout Troop 80114, has been involved in Girl Scouts for over a decade and knew she wanted to incorporate her passion for art into the project.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.