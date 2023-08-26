The Adams County Prison’s “population is pushing capacity” due to changes with house arrest sentences, according to county officials.
The prison saw a daily average population of 220.9 in July, with the maximum capacity being 285 inmates, Warden Katy Hileman said at a recent prison board meeting.
County officials said the population increase stems from the number of defendants “being sentenced to incarceration at the jail.”
“The population is pushing capacity with our current layout,” Hileman said, adding that she couldn’t risk “overcrowding,” so she denied a United States Marshall Service (USMS) request Tuesday.
The average daily population in 2022 was 198.66 inmates, according to the county budget narrative.
Adams County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Michael George told prison board members the correctional facility will see “a steady incline” with its population.
“It is going to continue by the way,” George said. “I need to let you know that.”
Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said George’s “changes to probation and house arrest will result in more people being in the county jail.”
“That is the reason why our population is increasing,” Qually said. “It is pretty clear.”
George said Friday he entered a June 27 court order with changes to house arrest that stems from seven vacancies in the probation services department.
“If we can’t adequately supervise people on house arrest, then we are not willing to take that risk for the community’s safety,” George said. “We need a full probation staff to maximize house arrest and do it safely.”
The court order, which was effective immediately, notes the eligibility requirements for house arrest and electronic monitoring through the Adams County Intermediate Punishment Program, which is operated by the county probation department.
In the order, the eligibility requirements include an offender “serving a sentence following conviction of a driving under the influence (DUI) or a driving under suspension related crime,” the length of this restrictive portion does not exceed 90 days, and the defendant “is not serving a concurrent sentence.”
Current house arrest sentences “will be honored and legally must,” George said.
House arrest is “the most intensive supervision” with a different atmosphere from a prison or courthouse since probation officers are not interacting with people under supervision or where the environment is controlled, according to George.
The probation department is currently monitoring approximately 70 people on house arrest, said George.
The department will likely see a gradual decrease with simple attrition, according to George.
The prison does appear to be returning to pre-COVID status with operations, as they “are seeing an increase in commitments of inmates with serious mental health concerns, intellectual disabilities, and chronic illnesses,” said Hileman.
“These cases each bring security and operational challenges that impact daily operations and costs,” Hileman said. “At this time, we have not reopened the second building.”
Even though the prison has seen a population increase, Hileman noted “the average daily population is still approximately 100 inmates below what it was pre-COVID.”
“The county is committed to revising the current plans for the second building to account for these operational challenges and yet still move forward with the long-term goal of improving rehabilitative programming at the jail for the inmate population and reducing the criminogenic risks that lead to recidivism,” Hileman said.
