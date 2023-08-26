george

George

The Adams County Prison’s “population is pushing capacity” due to changes with house arrest sentences, according to county officials.

The prison saw a daily average population of 220.9 in July, with the maximum capacity being 285 inmates, Warden Katy Hileman said at a recent prison board meeting.

