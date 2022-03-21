Newly-installed speed detection equipment in the Borough of York Springs is already achieving desired results, even though the sign has only been in place for two weeks.
The goal of the solar-powered display is to slow down truck traffic passing through town en route to Carlisle, Hanover or other nearby destinations.
Trucks have been racing through York Springs at 60 mile-per-hour speeds, ignoring the posted limit of 30 mph, according to borough officials.
“It was well worth the money,” York Springs Borough Councilman Doug Deibler said Tuesday during the panel’s monthly business meeting. “It’s slowing down trucks and that’s a good thing.”
Ongoing complaints from residents and safety concerns prompted action. Earlier this year, the borough purchased the signs from Traffic Logix for about $5,200.
Compared to the cost of renting the equipment, it made fiscal sense to move forward with a purchase, said Mayor Nina Tipler.
“The goal is to slow people down,” she said.
Motorists traversing Route 94, also known as Main Street within borough limits, will notice the relocatable solar-powered speed equipment at the northern and southern gateways to York Springs.
One sign is displayed near the US 15 interchange, and the other is located near the crest of Idaville-York Springs Road.
The equipment is capable of capturing data, such as speeds, license plate photos, traffic flows and, among other information, the make and model of a vehicle.
Officials intend to review the comprehensive data after the apparatus has been in place for a while
“Let’s give it a little time and see how it’s working, maybe we can tweak it,” Council Vice President Sally Vance said.
Enforcement might be necessary if the data depicts a heavy volume of speeders, especially trucks, said Tipler.
Since the borough is covered by Pennsylvania State Police, officials discussed working with Adams County commissioners, with whom they said they have a good “rapport,” to facilitate enhanced enforcement.
Additionally, town leaders are contemplating whether to reposition the signs so they are more visible to motorists. Sites approaching York Springs, not necessarily within the borough, are also under consideration.
“Traffic needs to be slowed before it reaches town,” said Councilman Jamie Griffie, noting it is difficult to see one of the signs during daylight hours.
The borough does not have its own police department, so the equipment is serving as a safety tool, for now. Tipler noted the signs only flash a speed if motorists are exceeding the posted limit.
