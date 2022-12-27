A Mount Joy Township property has become an unauthorized dumping ground for cats, posing an expensive challenge for the owners, Shannon Campbell and her husband, Dave Conover.
Last month, in woods on the couple’s farm, a feral cat gave birth to three kittens that needed veterinary treatment.
Animal lovers at heart, they knew they needed to help when the kittens became sick.
After a vet visit that included antibiotics and eye drops and a second round of medications, the kittens are now in good health, Campbell said.
Campbell set up a GoFundMe page to assist in the vet care and medication expenses since the first appointment alone cost $170, she said. For more information, visit https://gofund.me/361f5ec7.
Even though Campbell is allergic to cats, the kittens are now inside and part of their family, she said.
Since the mother of the kittens prefers the outdoors and will not litter train, she visits inside from time to time and stays on the property, according to Campbell.
The two male kittens are named Puff Puff and Wizzer, while the female is called Dopey. Campbell believes they are part Maine Coon and domestic short hair.
“They are daddy’s cats,” Campbell said, with a laugh. “They are always clinging to him.”
When he says, “babies,” they all move up and look at him, Campbell said.
Along with the six cats between two houses on the property, there are nine to 12 cats living on the farm that Campbell refers to as “feral cat colony.”
People have been dumping cats on the property for the past nine years, Campbell said.
“Since COVID, it has really amped up,” she added.
The couple’s cat, Winston Walter Driveway, was dumped in a carrier with treats at the end of their driveway, according to Campbell.
“The farm has become an ideal place to be the dumping ground,” Campbell said.
Every two weeks, Campbell buys a 22 lb. bag of cat food for $18 to keep inside and outside cats fed, she said. She is in the process of working to take the feral cats to get fixed through Trap, Neuter, and Return (TNR).
“It is getting very expensive,” Campbell said.
She has lost many cats and kittens to wild animals “ripping them apart,” some getting mangled in equipment, in addition to one that drowned in water on the property, she said.
Campbell wants people to know the importance of spaying and neutering their pets and outside cats to stop them from multiplying.
“People need to think before getting an animal,” Campbell said.
