If lightning strikes twice in the same place, Cumberland Township officials want to be prepared.
A recent strike damaged traffic signal equipment at Herrs Ridge and Chambersburg roads, township Maintenance Superintendent Chris Walter said Tuesday during a supervisors’ meeting.
Repairs were quick because the township had replacements on hand for a pair of damaged control units, Walter said. They were purchased about 10 years ago, he said.
In case another thunderbolt hits, Walter said an insurance claim will be submitted so the township can obtain a new set of backups, Walter said.
In other business, the supervisors unanimously approved a bid for the sale of property at 2664 Emmitsburg Road to the Adams County Industrial Redevelopment Authority (ACIDA).
The Adams County Tax Claim Bureau recommended the approval, though the $10,000 bid was not the highest received at the “repository sale” of the former Gettysburg Foundry site, board attorney Sam Wiser said.
Affected taxing bodies also include the County of Adams and the Gettysburg Area School District, which must approve the sale, but need not choose the highest bid if they deem another to be more in the public’s interest, Wiser said. ACIDA plans environmental remediation measures to prepare the site for economic redevelopment, he said.
Three higher bids were received, Wiser said.
The supervisors opted to delay action during their May 24 meeting, when audience members who identified themselves as Thomas Kost and James Halkias said they had each outbid ACIDA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.