Friends and colleagues gathered at the Susan Naugle Bridge on Middle Street Monday afternoon to show appreciation for Naugle’s work on Gettysburg Borough Council and Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. Pictured, from left, are Betsy Meyer, Sarah Kipp, Chad Clabaugh, Mayor Ted Streeter, Susan Naugle, Pat Naugle, Charles Gable, Tom Jolin, Marianne Jolin, Jake Schindel, Eric Meyer, Patti Lawson, Annie Frazee, Deb Adamik, Robert Harbaugh and Matthew Moon.
The pedestrian/bicycle bridge on that crosses Stevens Run on Gettysburg’s West Middle Street was dedicated to Susan Naugle, former borough council president and Healthy Adams Bicycle Pedestrian Inc. volunteer. Pictured, from left, are HABPI President Tom Jolin, Naugle, and Gettysburg Borough Mayor Ted Streeter.
Gettysburg Borough does not frequently recognize someone’s work by naming a structure in their honor.
Longtime Mayor William Troxell was thanked for his service by having the council chambers named for him. Similarly, former Borough Manager Charlie Sterner’s name graces the building at Gettysburg Area Recreation Park.
