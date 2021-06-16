One or possibly two suspects are in custody in connection with Tuesday’s bank robbery in Gettysburg, borough Police Chief Robert Glenny said.
The person or persons held in Maryland are also suspected of a June 7 bank robbery in Howard County, Glenny said Wednesday morning.
As in the Gettysburg case, the getaway car was described as a red Nissan sedan, according to a Howard County news release.
The person or persons may have been involved in a third robbery as well, Glenny said.
A witness said hundreds of bills blew out of a box carried by a man who appeared to be wearing a ski-mask as he fled from a bank in Gettysburg late Tuesday morning, according to a witness.
Jennifer Colby of Gettysburg was in the neighboring 7-Eleven convenience store parking lot when she saw the man leave the BB&T branch at 29 N. Washington St., she said.
No weapon was shown during the robbery, which occurred about 11:30 a.m., Glenny said.
The suspect left BB&T with an undisclosed amount of money and fled to Water Street where the car was waiting, according to a Gettysburg police news release.
