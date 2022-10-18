A Littlestown Sheetz recently sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket to a Maryland resident, according to a Pennsylvania Lottery release.
The person who claimed the winning ticket was identified as Pamela Schroyer of Maryland, Pennsylvania Lottery Press Secretary Ewa Swope said Monday.
The ticket was sold at Sheetz, a Pennsylvania Lottery retailer located at 35 E. King St., Littlestown, the release reads.
The Littlestown store “receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket,” according to the release.
The game was $1,000,000 Cash King, “a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million,” the release reads.
Distributed at random, the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets for scratch-offs are sold until a prize is claimed, according to the release.
This winning scratch-off ticket was claimed on Oct. 13, according to Swope.
Scratch-off “prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com. Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the lottery office at 1-800-692-7481,” according to the release.
“All lottery prizes more than $5,000 are subject to applicable withholding,” the release reads.
In February 2021, a $1 million-winning lottery ticket was purchased at Gettysburg Travel Plaza, 25 Sandoe Road, Gettysburg. The ticket was for the $1,000,000 Jackpot Party Scratch-Off Game, a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.
With the approach of the gift-giving season, Swope said lottery tickets, including scratch-offs, are often purchased for loved ones and friends as part of holiday gifts. Swope reminded that recipients of such gifts must be 18 years or older.
A store manager at the Littlestown Sheetz declined to comment Monday.
