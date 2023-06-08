A Gettysburg Area Middle School student’s first-ever long essay was among 16 winning entries in the Hershey Story Museum’s 2023 History Contest for Young Writers.
Henry Russell, a rising seventh grader, recently took home second place in the junior level, history of science and health category, for his essay, “The Most Deadly Pandemic of All Time.”
“I haven’t written a really long essay like this before,” 12-year-old Russell said, adding that he was “really excited” when he found out about the recognition.
The essay was submitted as part of a class assignment, but Russell opted to focus on the science and health category since he enjoys writing nonfiction.
“I thought it was pretty good,” he said. “I didn’t expect it to win.”
Reading a couple of books on the Black Death, Russell was interested in writing about “one of the most deadly plagues of all time,” he said.
“It is worthwhile to learn about the Black Death because it can tell us something about plagues today,” Russell wrote in the essay. “I am personally interested in the Black Death because I have been sick a lot throughout my childhood, and also I want to be involved in the field of medicine when I become an adult.”
With a goal of helping others, Russell said he hopes to go into the medical field as a researcher in the future.
The essay, which took about a month to complete, helped Russell acquire new writing skills and learn more about the topic, he said.
Russell noted how one germ caused the Black Death, but it could result in three diseases affecting a person’s blood, lungs, and lymph system.
“Now, we still have diseases like the recent COVID-19, but the Black Death still stands almost seven centuries later as the most deadly pandemic of all time,” Russell wrote in the essay.
Historians, educators, and community leaders who made up the 40-member panel of judges, reviewed the submissions for the Hershey Story Museum’s 2023 History Contest for Young Writers, according to a release from the organization.
There were 300 submissions from fifth through eighth grade students in Adams, Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties.
“Now in its 23rd year, the writing contest is offered by the museum as a way to encourage students to communicate their interest in and knowledge of history,” the release reads.
The first-place winner in the junior level, history of science and health category, was Laasya Nachanally of Eagle View Middle School for her essay “Cancer: My Grandma’s Tough Journey for Survival,” according to the release.
