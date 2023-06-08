Russell

Henry Russell, a rising seventh grader at Gettysburg Area Middle School, recently captured second place in a writing competition. (Submitted Photo)

A Gettysburg Area Middle School student’s first-ever long essay was among 16 winning entries in the Hershey Story Museum’s 2023 History Contest for Young Writers.

Henry Russell, a rising seventh grader, recently took home second place in the junior level, history of science and health category, for his essay, “The Most Deadly Pandemic of All Time.”

