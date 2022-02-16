A Royal Farms fuel station and convenience store may replace the shuttered Cross Keys Diner.
Nothing has been decided, but Hamilton Township officials received an intermunicipal liquor license transfer application from Two Farms Inc., doing business as Royal Farms.
The application, filed last week, was for 6110 York Road, site of the diner, township Office Manager Stephanie Egger said Tuesday.
The application included a required interior design, which appeared to be for a building that does not currently exist, she said.
The license involved was previously connected to High Street Lunch Inc. in Hanover and the North Street Tavern in McSherrystown, Egger said.
A public hearing on the application is to follow a regular meeting of the township supervisors beginning at 7 p.m. March 7, Egger said. The township building is at 272 Mummerts Church Road.
The diner closed in December, when a contract was in place for the sale of the eight-acre site, which includes the eatery and adjacent 64-room motor inn, to the RLS company of Baltimore, according to co-owner Chris Saltos.
The site is in the northeast corner of the intersection of York Road (U.S. Route 30) and Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.