Bermudian Springs School District may soon have a new facilities’ policy separating students’ use of bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers based on gender identity and sex identified at birth.

In an 8-0 vote, Berm school board members approved the first reading Tuesday night of policy 711, “Use of Facilities by Students.” School board member Matthew Nelson, who previously expressed concerns, was absent from the meeting.

