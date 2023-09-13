Bermudian Springs School District may soon have a new facilities’ policy separating students’ use of bathrooms, locker rooms, and showers based on gender identity and sex identified at birth.
In an 8-0 vote, Berm school board members approved the first reading Tuesday night of policy 711, “Use of Facilities by Students.” School board member Matthew Nelson, who previously expressed concerns, was absent from the meeting.
Nelson previously alleged the new policy could create classifications of students. Nelson said students requesting to use facilities based on gender identity would then be prohibited from using sex identified at birth-designated areas.
However, the new policy does include a third single-user bathroom option for all students.
The proposed policy notes facilities as any restrooms, locker rooms, or showers “on district property that allows for an individual to be in a state of undress.”
Bermudian Springs Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said he and administrators will investigate options on how to implement the policy in district buildings prior to the October meeting, when the policy will be up for a final vote.
The draft was first presented Monday at the board’s caucus meeting in response to the nearly 40 minutes of public comment at the Aug. 22 building and grounds meeting.
The goal of the policy “is to protect all students by not creating situations that would increase the risk of harassment and/or bullying, to create clarity for teachers, administrators, and other district employees, thus protecting the individuals and the district from litigation, and finally to create a policy that is clear to all students, parents/guardians, and individuals that use the private facilities, consequently allowing them to make an informed decision on the level of privacy they require,” according to the proposed policy.
School Solicitor Brooke Say said the policy attempts to accomplish three things: ensuring the privacy of students; providing a choice for children; and having the district stay in compliance with Title IX.
Without the policy, Say said the district is still “fully compliant with Title IX.”
“This is just an opportunity to thread the needle,” Say said.
Board Vice President Daniel Chubb said he liked that there are multiple options.
“It looks like it hits everyone in the district,” Chubb said.
Nelson had claimed there could be “a lot of unintended consequences” from it.
“We don’t know how it will be implemented,” he said.
School Board President Michael Wool said the implementation could be discussed at the meeting in October.
Hotchkiss said he also had questions about what signs look like and how does the district educate students on which restroom to use.
The person requesting the accommodation would get “that flushed out,” while “everyone else just does what they normally do,” according to school board member Jennifer Goldhahn.
Nelson had questioned what the new policy is doing differently than what the district already has in place.
Say said the policy gives students more privacy and options.
How administrators will know who is supposed to go in which bathroom was questioned.
The district will follow what has been done for years with the guidance office, family, and administrators working together with multiple meetings over time, Hotchkiss said in response.
Hotchkiss said he plans to look at the layout of the buildings with administrators and Stock and Leader and come up with pros and cons before bringing a recommendation to the board.
The policy also includes definitions for consistent assertion, gender identity, and sex assigned at birth. School board members suggested switching sex assigned at birth to sex identified at birth, which was noted as “a minor change” by officials.
Consistent assertion was defined as “the ongoing and uniform declaration of one’s gender identity – through reference to one’s self, or other means – over a sustained period of time, that evidences that a student’s gender identity is sincerely held as a part of the student’s core identity; provided however, that gender-related identity is not asserted for an improper purpose,” per the proposed policy.
The definition for gender identity notes “one’s gender identity can be the same or different from their sex assigned at birth, but must be consistently asserted as male, female, a blend of both, or neither, as discussed with and acknowledged by building administration and/or building faculty,” according to the policy.
Under guidelines, the superintendent is responsible for ensuring “a portion of the facilities in any given school within the district be designated for use by students according to their sex identified at birth as well as a portion for students based on their gender identity, the policy reads.
Sex identified at birth facilities will “only be used by members of that sex, based on sex assigned at birth,” while “facilities designated for use based on Gender Identity may be utilized by members of that gender, based on a person’s Gender Identity,” according to the policy.
Individuals who do not wish to go in either of those facilities can utilize a single-user bathroom, according to the policy.
“In pursuing construction, renovation, or modification of district buildings and grounds, the board will make concerted efforts to maximize the availability of single-user facilities,” according to the policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.