A long procession of fire vehicles made its way along Westminster Avenue to Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover on Monday for the funeral of Frank “Smitty” Smith who was an active and lifetime member of the United Hook & Ladder Company #33.
A long procession of fire vehicles made its way along Westminster Avenue to Rest Haven Cemetery in Hanover on Monday for the funeral of Frank “Smitty” Smith who was an active and lifetime member of the United Hook & Ladder Company #33.
