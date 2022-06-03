Biglerville High School’s Class of 2022 claimed victory Thursday after overcoming the pandemic to reach commencement.
As the graduates move to the next stage of life, it may feel as though the world has stopped spinning, but it has not, valedictorian Gabriella Corson said in her address.
Instead “the axis of our lives” will have to be “redirected,” but it won’t be the first time the class has been resilient, Corson said.
The graduates lost a big portion of their time together to something so small “you need a microscope to see it,” she said.
Students “masked up” and “grieved” but made it through an “extraordinary” time, which is “proof of our perseverance,” Corson said.
Each graduate has won a personal victory, proving that each has what it takes “to do bright, big, brave things,” she said.
“Keep your new world spinning around,” Corson said.
The pandemic and other challenges helped the class unify despite differing values and priorities, salutatorian Jackalynn Miller said.
Learning to relate to others and find commonality while standing firm in one’s own beliefs is a valuable lesson as graduates move on into an “oh-so-divided world,” said Miller, who is also the class president.
The pandemic and other factors gave the graduates an experience “not many classes before and not many after will be able to relate to,” but “we have won those battles” and deserve to be proud, class Vice President Kalani Crum said in welcoming remarks.
Young people are often portrayed as lazy and obsessed with their phones, but that mischaracterization is “a pet peeve of mine,” Biglerville High School Principal Beth Graham said.
The Class of 2022 is “anything but” that stereotype, she said.
The students were “thrust into learning how little control any of us have” but displayed “grit” and “found a way” to succeed, Graham said.
Adults may not always have known how to respond to the pandemic, but the students “understood the assignment” and fulfilled it, she said.
“Each of you is about to open your door, and the rest of your life is on the other side of it,” Upper Adams School District Superintendent Wesley Doll told the graduates.
Doll invited students to thank those who helped them along their way by presenting them with the black and gold graduation stole each wore.
Two class members were absent physically but were remembered repeatedly during the ceremony.
Crum led a moment of silence in memory of Destiny Eckenrode and Ethan Slaybaugh. Both brought joy to many people and should be remembered for their positive impacts on the school and the community, Crum said.
The families of both went onstage to receive honorary diplomas.
Class Treasurer Lilly Newcomer presented two gifts to the school on behalf of the graduates. One was outdoor furniture for the school courtyard in memory of Eckenrode. The other was a plaque and scholarship in honor of Slaybaugh.
Graham described Eckenrode, who passed away due to illness in 2018, and Slaybaugh, who died last year in a vehicle crash, as caring young people.
Prior to the ceremony, Graham addressed graduates in the school learning commons. The decision to move commencement indoors was difficult due to unclear radar data, but the occasion was too important to risk exposing graduates and their families, Graham said. If weather continued to be clear afterward, Graham said the school courtyard would be opened for pictures.
