Adams County 9-1-1 telecommunicators will soon have their calls reviewed to ensure they are asking the appropriate questions during any given emergency.
Adams County commissioners recently accepted a $46,000 quote from Priority Dispatch Corp. to provide professional audits for one year of telecommunicators using the Priority Dispatch protocol.
Since 2017, emergency 9-1-1 calls have been reviewed using the Priority Dispatch protocol, but it has been done in-house, according to Warren Bladen, director of the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
“It is too much for us to do,” Bladen said of continuing the work in-house.
Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) previously paid for the audits to be done, but the agency “is no longer covering it,” Bladen said.
“Now, we are covering it for the first time,” Bladen said.
Adams County Commissioner Chair Randy Phiel said the county is bringing in “an outside entity that specializes in doing this.”
“I think it’s good to have an external audit,” Commissioner Marty Qually said.
The audit will see if telecommunicators are asking appropriate questions, making sure they are not skipping questions or jumping ahead, and review the overall handling of the calls.
“After doing this awhile, they know what questions are coming,” Bladen said.
The audit is an opportunity to make sure the county’s software is working properly since it feeds telecommunicators the questions to ask, said Phiel.
The Adams County Department of Emergency Services has an emergency fire dispatch (EFD), an emergency police dispatch (EPD), and an emergency medical dispatch (EMD), according to Bladen.
Bladen shared a couple of crucial tips for people utilizing the Adams County 9-1-1 dispatch.
“It’s important to answer every question asked,” Bladen said. “It helps you get the appropriate service.”
Bladen also noted that people assume dispatchers “immediately have their location” when they place calls. He recommended residents do not hang up after placing an emergency call.
Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin asked if the results from the audit will be viewed as a training opportunity for staff.
Bladen said they will get feedback from the audit and learn of any areas that may need to be addressed.
Commissioners also approved the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Fiscal Year 2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant Agreement between PEMA and Adams County that provides an $88,000 grant award to go toward personnel salaries and benefits for an emergency management coordinator and administrative assistant. The term of the agreement is Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 29, 2023, with a total project cost of $176,000 due to the county contributing $88,000 as a non-federal match.
The grant covers part of his salary and an administrative assistant’s salary as well as benefits with the county’s match, said Bladen.
