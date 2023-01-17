After “several shots” were fired Sunday night, Hanover Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying the people involved.
Shortly after 8 p.m., in the 100 block of Carlisle Street, a man “approached a parked dark colored sedan occupied by three males and female. A verbal altercation occurred between the male who walked up to the vehicle and at least one of the males in the vehicle,” according to police.
A man exited the vehicle, “causing the other male to run. Another male subject inside the vehicle then exited and fired several shots in the direction of the fleeing male, who was last observed running toward Gail Street and possibly entered into a dark colored SUV,” according to police.
The people in the vehicle are described as: a white woman with dark hair wearing a long-sleeved shirt, who drove the sedan; a thin white male teen with “curly dirty blond hair,” who wore a dark jacket; a tall white male teen with dark curly hair, who wore a red hooded sweatshirt; and a black man wearing a puffy black jacket, police said.
The person who “fled from the vehicle and was shot at is described as an unknown race male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt,” according to police.
As the investigation continues, police ask anyone who witnessed the event or has information about it to contact Hanover Police Department at 717-637-5575.
