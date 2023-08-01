Gettysburg Area High School (GAHS) students recently placed in the top 12 in the National Technology Student Association (TSA) conference.
Rising junior Olivia Goldman-Smith and outgoing senior Caitlyn Suerdieck were among over 7,000 middle school and high school students who competed at the 45th National TSA Conference.
With the theme of “A Legacy of Innovation,” the conference was held June 28 to July 3 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Ky., according to the organization’s website.
The GAHS project made it into the top 12 out of 86 entries for the architectural design category after initially getting in the top 24, the students said.
“I was so happy when we got in the top 24. I did not expect us to get any farther than that,” Goldman-Smith said.
As one of the last categories to be posted with results, Suerdieck said it was “a rollercoaster of emotions.”
“We felt so accomplished,” Suerdieck said.
Goldman-Smith and Suerdieck represented their team of five GAHS students at the TSA conference.
Outgoing senior Katie Hansen and rising seniors Zach Sentz and Landon Keefer were the other team members part of the architectural design project, according to Goldman-Smith.
“The cool thing about the team is we all had a different skillset. It wasn’t just the men doing the model work, and the women working on the essay,” Goldman-Smith said. “As a team of five, we all brought something different to the group.”
The team earned second place at the regional level before taking seventh place at the state competition, Goldman-Smith said.
The category’s prompt entailed designing an assisted living facility to house 20 residents and accommodate six staff rooms for 24/7 care.
The GAHS model included 28 residential rooms and eight staff rooms, in addition to a parking garage, general lounge space, a gym, a dining room, and a central kitchen area for residents to use, among other areas, according to Goldman-Smith.
To get inspiration for the design, Goldman-Smith said the students took a tour at SpiriTrust Lutheran – The Village at Gettysburg, which is located across the street from the high school.
“That was specifically helpful at the start,” Goldman-Smith said. “It was definitely a really good experience.”
One of the major takeaways from the tour was seeing the room sizes firsthand and opting to create larger residential spaces in their design, according to Goldman-Smith.
The model included the walls and roof laser cut from wood and windows and doors made from a 3D printer, they said, noting other elements showcased models of trees and bushes and a courtyard area with a small sidewalk for the exterior design.
After competing at the regional level, the team reconstructed their model based on the judges’ feedback.
“It was very different from the original model,” Goldman-Smith said.
The team also met with an architect who gave pointers about the new design. Following the state conference, the students made changes and updated the documentation portfolio.
“I wasn’t really expecting too much from nationals,” Goldman-Smith added. “We beat the top three teams from the state competition. We did something right with the documentation portfolio to improve that much.”
Also at the national conference, Goldman-Smith and Suerdieck took the opportunity to compete individually in different categories but did not advance to the semifinals. This was their first time competing at the national level.
Goldman-Smith said she hopes to become an elementary teacher in the future and incorporate engineering in some way.
Suerdieck plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh and explore the different career paths in the field through her studies.
“I always have had a passion for engineering,” Suerdieck said.
