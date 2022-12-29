The York County Coroner’s office identified a worker who died Tuesday after falling into a bean hopper at Hanover Foods in Penn Township.
Allan Offord, 59, lived on Wilson Avenue in Hanover, according to a news release.
Results of an autopsy Wednesday “are pending additional testing,” and are to be released when available, according to the release.
Witnesses said he was found in the hopper about 2:40 a.m., but “it is not known how long Offord had been in the hopper,” according to the release.
After employees removed Offord from the hopper, he “was conscious and standing upright and attempting to walk initially,” but “sooon lost consciousness,” according to the release.
“Emergency life-saving measures were taken” but “Offord was not able to be revived, and by 3:52 a.m., death was pronounced,” according to the release.
The death occurred at 1550 York St. (Pa. Route 116), about 1.5 miles of the Hanover borough border.
Penn Township police and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration were investigating, according to the release.
