The definition and scope of an administrative conference held by the Gettysburg Area School District Board and administrators was questioned Monday night.
School Board President Kenneth Hassinger announced the Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) board was going into an administrative conference immediately after the meeting Monday.
Before adjournment, school board member AmyBeth Hodges asked for clarity in the definition or scope of an administrative conference, finding two separate definitions for “administrative action” and then “conference” in the Sunshine Act.
Hodges expressed a concern since this was the second administrative conference the board planned after holding one two weeks ago, “where there was a quorum of us in discussions about finances related to the facilities,” she said.
School Solicitor Leigh Dalton told Hodges she could discuss it during the session.
Gettysburg Times Publisher Harry Hartman interjected asking for further clarification during the public meeting.
“Sir, you’re out of order,” Hassinger ordered, trying to silence Hartman.
Hassinger told Hartman they do not “go back and forth.”
Hartman said he wanted the solicitor to explain the nature of an administrative conference.
Hassinger directed Hartman to ask Dalton his question after the meeting, saying it would not be debated during the open meeting.
“I was hoping I could get a better scope,” Hodges said. “I do not want to be in violation and certainly want to know what can be talked about within the administrative conference and then what cannot be discussed, so that I am prepared.”
Dalton, again, offered to provide “legal advice” during the session after the meeting.
After the administrative conference, Dalton said it entailed “the receipt of information on a potential legal matter.” No deliberation or voting occurred during the conference, she said.
“The Sunshine Act does not define or allow an ‘administrative conference,’” Melissa Bevan Melewsky, media law counsel at the PA NewsMedia Association, said Tuesday.
The holding of administrative conferences “should also be stopped since there is no such meeting under the law,” Melewsky said.
“It appears as if the school board is misconstruing its responsibilities under the executive session provisions, and conflating statutory terms that are unrelated to what’s actually happening in practice. The board would likely benefit from Sunshine Act training, which is available free from the Office of Open Records and is especially relevant next week, which is Sunshine Week across the nation, a week where the importance of government transparency is the focus,” according to Melewsky.
The Sunshine Act does allow an executive session regarding “pending or threatened litigation,” but the school board must announce the reasons before the session occurs or at the next public meeting, according to Melewsky. Melewsky indicated “the party names, docket number and court where the lawsuit is pending or if the lawsuit has been threatened, they have to announce the nature of complaint.”
Dalton said Tuesday “the term ‘administrative conference’ is a Gettysburg Area School District colloquialism for what is often referred to as ‘fact-finding’ in caselaw interpreting the Sunshine Act. The fact-finding that occurred was held for informational purposes only and did not involve deliberations or official action,” Dalton claimed.
In “Smith v. Twp. of Richmond,” Dalton said the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania pointed out “…merely learning about the salient issues so as to reach an informed resolution at some later time does not in itself constitute deliberation.”
“The court later stated that deliberation is not defined as ‘[g]atherings held solely for the purpose of collecting information or educating agency members about an issue…’” Dalton said she was “present” during both administrative conferences and claimed “there was no violation of the Sunshine Act.”
Also at issue during Monday’s meeting, Melewsky said Hartman “had the right to object at any time to a perceived violation of the law, and the board is required to note that objection in the official minutes.” Section 710.1 © of the Sunshine Act “guarantees the right to object at anytime during a public meeting,” according to Melewsky.
“Making an objection cannot be declared ‘out of order’ because the law says it is in order at any time,” Melewsky said. “Any board policy/practice that interferes with the statutory right to object needs to stop immediately.”
After the meeting, Hartman said he spoke up since they didn’t tell the public what they were about to discuss.
“Transparency is key to our government, whether it is state, federal or local. I had every right to question the board going outside the purview of the public because there is nothing mentioned in the open meeting law regarding administrative conferences,” Hartman said.
Hartman also alleged Dalton would not answer his question after the meeting as directed by Hassinger.
“While I disagree that a member of the public specifically objected, as defined under the Sunshine Act, the board will be sure the minutes for that meeting reflect the interjection issued by said member of the public,” Dalton said.
