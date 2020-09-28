The Optimist Club of Gettysburg presented its annual Respect for Law Enforcement Award to Gettysburg National Military Park Rangers Maria Brady and Dan Holler on Saturday. Pictured, from left, are Gettysburg National Military Park Superintendent Steven Sims, Optimist Club President Marci Cropp, Brady, Holler, and Optimist Club Respect for Law Enforcement Chair Doug Miller.
The Optimist Club of Gettysburg honored two people on Saturday who not only protect the Gettysburg National Military Park but also train dozens of others to be “the eyes and ears of the park.”
The club presented its annual Respect for Law Enforcement Award to National Park Service Rangers Maria Brady and Dan Holler. The two coordinate the Park Watch Volunteer Program. Optimist Club of Gettysburg Respect for Life Chair Doug Miller said the club decided to focus on the park service this year because vandals have destroyed or damaged monuments across the nation. No such damage has occurred in Gettysburg.
