Many Americans lost their lives during the Civil War, but the Battle of Gettysburg saw the most blood spilt, and is oft remembered through re-enactments in early July.
The Patriots of the Civil War Association will host the 160th Battle of Gettysburg re-enactment “Acts of Valor” at 1301 Blackhorse Tavern Road, June 23-25.
Dustin Heisey, 44, president and event coordinator, has been passionate about the Battle of Gettysburg and Civil War history since he was 14 years old.
“The event has impacted my life immensely,” Heisey said. “It got me involved to want to know more about the Civil War in general.”
The event is particularly important to Heisey. He doesn’t want it to focus solely on the spectacle of battle; visitors will be allowed to walk the camps and interact with the participants.
“We needed to continue to tell the story of these soldiers,” Heisey said. “We don’t want it to just be entertainment. We want it to be a hands-on learning experience. A lot of people lost their lives and were sacrificed on the battlefield, both North and South.”
The re-enactment will feature approximately 3,500 re-enactors, with extensive coordination taking place to see that it runs smoothly.
“Logistically, you have to do it in stages,” Heisey said. “You have to secure the property, and get five different land owners to agree to let you use the property. You have to secure all your emergency services. Everything has to be verified by local authorities and approved, and then that goes to the township. It’s a massive undertaking.”
Heisey expects as many as 10,000 spectators attending the event each day.
“There’s people coming from all over the world that have reached out to me,” Heisey said. “Australia, Germany, Holland, all over the world.”
Many re-enactors discover their passion for the Civil War at an early age.
Chemist and Duquesne PhD student Jason Timothy Smith, 27, from Pittsburgh, Pa., who will participate as one of the 72nd Pennsylvania Zouaves, came across his love for Civil War history in sixth grade.
“I was homeschooled, and I went to a Christian homeschooling co-op helping with a fourth and fifth grade class on the Civil War. I was awe-struck by the history, the weapons and the soldiers that fought in the war,” Smith said.
Smith was fascinated by what the soldier’s day-to-day lives were like, comparing the Civil War to a “forest.”
“I was looking at the leaves on the trees that made up the forest,” Smith said.
Born in South Korea, Smith said that although it may be unique to see re-enactors of Asian descent on the battlefield, hundreds of Asians fought with the Union Army, as well as dozens for the Confederate Army.
“Even though this is not my place of origin, America’s my home,” Smith said. “I wanted to honor the soldiers that make my home my home.”
Smith has participated in numerous re-enactments all over the country, but said the Battle of Gettysburg is one of the most important with which he has been involved. He believes the soldiers who fought there would want to be remembered.
“They knew that this was the bloodiest battle in the war, and that it would be known as a bloodbath,” Smith said. “They didn’t want to be remembered at Bull Run or Antietam, they wanted to be remembered there.”
While many could read about the Battle of Gettysburg, Heisey said there is nothing more exhilarating than seeing what it would have been like in 1863.
“You can see a piece of artillery, or see what long lines of blue soldiers look like” Heisey said. “It makes it more tangible.”
Recently, there has been political discourse regarding the Gettysburg battlefield, but Heisey said that shouldn’t be the focus.
“Civil War re-enactments aren’t about modern politics,” Heisey said. “It’s about remembering the sacrifices that were made by Americans that believed in their core values and were willing to fight for them on both sides, right or wrong.”
The re-enactment camps will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 24, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 25.
Tickets for adult spectators are $30 for a one-day-pass; $45 for a two-day-pass; and $65 for a three-day-pass. Tickets for youth are $10 for a one-day-pass; $20 for a two-day-pass; and $30 for a three-day-pass. Re-enactor participants are $35 for adults, and $10 for youth. Sutler registration is $150.
