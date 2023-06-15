reenact

FILE — Confederate re-enactors ready for action during a re-enactment at the Daniel Lady Farm last summer.

Many Americans lost their lives during the Civil War, but the Battle of Gettysburg saw the most blood spilt, and is oft remembered through re-enactments in early July.

The Patriots of the Civil War Association will host the 160th Battle of Gettysburg re-enactment “Acts of Valor” at 1301 Blackhorse Tavern Road, June 23-25.

