Priests and leaders of the Knights of Columbus chapter at St. Francis Xavier parish greeted members of the Schachle family who attended Mass on Sunday en route to Connecticut for the beatification of the Knight’s founder, Michael McGivney. Michael “Mikey” Schachle (held by his father Daniel) is regarded as a miracle baby whose survival is attributed to McGivney’s intercessions, which led to his being granted veneration status by Pope Francis.
A five-year-old deemed a miracle baby by medical professionals as well as his family and the Vatican visited St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Gettysburg for the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday.
Together with his parents and six of his twelve siblings, Michael Schachle stopped in Gettysburg en route from Tennessee to Connecticut for a series of events surrounding the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, founder of the 2 million member Knights of Columbus.
