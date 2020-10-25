A five-year-old deemed a miracle baby by medical professionals as well as his family and the Vatican visited St. Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Church in Gettysburg for the 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday.

Together with his parents and six of his twelve siblings, Michael Schachle stopped in Gettysburg en route from Tennessee to Connecticut for a series of events surrounding the beatification of Father Michael McGivney, founder of the 2 million member Knights of Columbus.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.