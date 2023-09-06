The Adams County co-responder program will soon expand.
The county currently has one co-responder, McKenzie Johnson, who is based out of the Gettysburg Borough Police Department.
Johnson, who has four years of experience in crisis intervention, is an employee of WellSpan Health, but her position is funded through a grant obtained by York/Adams Mental Health-Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (MH-IDD).
“We look forward to adding a second one in the coming year,” said Casey Darling-Horan, county administrator of York/Adams MH-IDD.
A co-responder can help de-escalate situations, making it possible to divert people from prison or hospitalization to needed care instead, according to officials.
While the details of the second Adams County position are not clear yet, Darling-Horan noted the organization has funding for 10 co-responders in York and Adams counties.
At least four full-time co-responders are funded through the Human Services Block Grant and another six are through the HealthChoices Reinvestment Fund, according to Darling-Horan.
There are currently five co-responders in York County and one in Adams County, she said.
Johnson works with Gettysburg Borough, Cumberland Township and Carroll Valley police departments.
“It has been going well,” Darling-Horan said, noting the importance of building relationships with the police officers.
Darling-Horan said police officers have been appreciative of the connections Johnson has made.
When a police officer hands a family a business card for resources, the co-responder may be the one building connections and following up with a phone call, she said.
“Law enforcement can focus on serious public safety issues, and the co-responder helps get the individual the help they need,” Darling-Horan said.
In February, the Gettysburg Borough Council approved an agreement with MH-IDD, which was already operating a police co-responder program in York County.
Cumberland Township supervisors did the same in February, after Police Chief Matthew Trostel said calls related to mental health grew from 196 in 2021 to 268 in 2022.
At a recent meeting, commissioners approved the 2023-24 Human Services Block Grant, including $93,894 for the Homeless Assistance Funds and $57,826 in the Human Service Development Funds, following a public hearing.
Darling-Horan said the goal of the funding is to be “a safety net for people” when no other funding opportunities exist. The funding goes toward mental health, autistic services, developmental and intellectual disabilities, and homelessness, she said.
With the funding, Darling-Horan said they hope to expand crisis services by using a mobile crisis service and increase that response.
“We are working with partners to create crisis units, a calm restful place to receive a little bit of psychiatric care to help them get home,” Darling-Horan said. “We are working on that in collaboration with community partners.”
Those interest in the co-responder roles in Adams or York counties may contact MH-IDD at 717-771-9618.
