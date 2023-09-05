A nonprofit that treats children with clubfoot in 15 Latin American and African countries now calls York Springs its new home.
Hope Walks held an open house last week at its new location, 400 Main St., Suite C, York Springs.
Wanting to give people a feel for what they do to help people with clubfoot, a birth defect that twists feet downward and inward, the nonprofit created a virtual tour with a waiting room, treatment room, and monitoring and evaluation room.
In a typical waiting room, patients learn about the process and receive “a parent advisor,” which is similar to a social worker in the United States, according to Scott Reichenbach, president of Hope Walks.
“Parent advisors are critical to the whole process,” he said.
There are many “societal views” when children are born with clubfoot in Africa, including thoughts that families may have sinned or brought it upon themselves, Reichenbach said.
“There is a lot of shame,” Reichenbach said.
During fiscal year 2023, Hope Walks enrolled 8,400 new children in programs for treatment of clubfoot, which was a 17 percent increase over the prior year, said Reichenbach.
The nonprofit’s partner clinics saw over 100,000 patient visits with 6,500 patients having their feet “corrected,” Reichenbach said.
The nonprofit moved to York Springs in April from a farmhouse in Dillsburg, he said.
“It gives us the space to grow,” Reichenbach said. “It sort of legitimizes us. We were in two upstairs rooms in a farmhouse. Now, we have a street address and sign.”
Hope Walks has clinics in African countries, including Burkina Faso, Burundi, DRC, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Niger, Rwanda, Sudan, and Zambia, and Latin American countries of Dominican Republic, Haiti, and Honduras, according to Hope Walk’s website.
Reichenbach explained treatment for clubfoot entails the Ponseti method of casts and braces.
“It is pretty inexpensive to transform their lives,” Reichenbach said.
There are 4,000 to 5,000 children born in the United States with clubfoot every year. Most children born with clubfoot around here seek treatment in Hershey or Baltimore, he said.
Scott Greenisen of Carlisle said he was born with clubfoot in 1967 and his son had the birth defect that was treated at Hershey.
Greenisen’s clubfoot was treated with surgery, but he wishes he would have kept up with the physical therapy throughout his youth.
“I think my feet are not the best and strongest,” Greenisen said.
Greenisen said Hope Walks has been doing “fantastic” work to educate and help families in other countries.
“It is life changing for many of them,” said Greenisen. “Who knows what their life would be like otherwise?”
At the open house, people had the opportunity to paint black leather braces that will be used in the treatment process. The nonprofit also offers brace painting kits for people to create and give back on their website at hopewalks.org.
In the future, Reichenbach hopes to see “every child born with a disability run free by 2030.”
