An estimated $2.87-million proposal to renovate girls’ and boys’ locker and team rooms at Biglerville High School (BHS) moved closer to reality Tuesday.

Upper Adams School Board members decided to hold a special meeting Feb. 7 to vote on whether to formally seek bids for improvements to north gym facilities built in the 1970s and nearly unchanged since then.

 

