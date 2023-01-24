An estimated $2.87-million proposal to renovate girls’ and boys’ locker and team rooms at Biglerville High School (BHS) moved closer to reality Tuesday.
Upper Adams School Board members decided to hold a special meeting Feb. 7 to vote on whether to formally seek bids for improvements to north gym facilities built in the 1970s and nearly unchanged since then.
The project would reallocate space to create two new classrooms with corridor access.
Funds remaining from the conversion of Arendtsville Elementary School into Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) would likely cover the cost and potentially leave a surplus of about $100,000, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said. The money cannot be moved into the general fund but must go toward such projects, she said.
“We can do the project without incurring further debt is the bottom line,” board member Tom Wilson said.
If bids came in “higher than we think we can afford,” then “we could pull the plug,” Wilson said.
After the meeting, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said a bond issued for the UAIS project included contingency funding for any unexpected costs involved in working on an older building.
“Interest rates were in the basement” when the board authorized the bond, Wilson said after the meeting.
A decision in February would permit construction to begin next fall, Christopher Linkey of RLPS Architects said last month during a board meeting. Completion during summer months is not “realistic” given supply-chain concerns, and a fall start-time is likely to result in lower bids from contracts, he said.
The smaller locker and team rooms would still meet students’ needs, Director of Athletics and Property Anthony Graham said last month.
All health teachers share one classroom now, and three other classrooms are shared by two or three teachers each, BHS Principal Beth Graham said last month.
The special meeting is planned after board committee meetings set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 in the boardroom at BHS, which is located across the hall from the facilities in question.
Tax pledge, club query
The board adopted a resolution stating it would not seek a property tax increase beyond the state-imposed “index” of 5.7 percent. The resolution leaves the board free to seek any increase under that percentage, or none at all.
If the board had not taken the action, Upper Adams would have been required to submit a complete budget for 2023-24 to the state immediately, months earlier than usual, Hobbs said.
Also, a parent voiced concerns about a high school club during the meeting’s public comment portion.
Transgender students deserve compassion, but they are “not fully equipped to make decisions,” while parents are “best equipped” to help them, not the school district, charged Helen Jahn.
She asked whether a club concerning gender and sexualities is in keeping with district policies and called for it to be disbanded. She said she had not attended a meeting of the club.
Board members did not discuss the matter.
After the board meeting, Jahn said she heard about the club because she has a student in the district, and she would follow up with the district’s administration.
Also after the meeting, Doll said the Genders & Sexualities Alliances club is not about adults giving their opinions to students, but, like any other club, is an adult-monitored opportunity for students with shared interests to gather together if they choose.
He said the administration will also follow up by taking a look at the situation.
In other action:
• To observe School Board Appreciation Month, Doll thanked board members. It is “important to recognize how much time” the members, who are unpaid, devote to the district, he said. Doll praised members “open-mindedness” and focus on students. To help mark the occasion, board members received photo collages of iconic locations in the district. Gabby Pirich and Owen Steinour created the collages. They are students of Leigh Smith. Also, culinary students of Laura Fritz created refreshments offered during the meeting.
• Board members expressed gratitude as they formally accepted several donations. Included were gifts from the Moms for Liberty organization; $1,000 for the arts and music program at Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) from the Friends of Bear Mountain organization, including Arian Angerio, Kevin Phelps, James Runckel, Cuong Huynk, Miriam Stambaugh, Lillian Bagus, Ken Skahn, Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wallace, and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Herb; and gifts to support a visit to UAIS by the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture Foundation and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Mobile Agriculture Education Science Lab. The latter included $100 from Susan and Richard Crouse, $50 from Kime’s Cider Mill, $50 from Jeff Shaffer Real Estate, and $500 from Hollabaugh Bros. Inc. Also, Shoe Orthodontics donated 10 umbrellas for use on rainy days during arrival and dismissal at Biglerville Elementary School.
• An overnight trip for FFA students to the organization’s ACES Leadership Conference Feb. 25-26 in Harrisburg was approved.
• The board accepted a final audit for 2021-22 from the Kochenour, Ernst, Smyser and Burg accounting firm, which gave an “unmodified opinion,” which is the highest possible rating.
